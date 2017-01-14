Barker book captures stories of life in the President’s Home

CLEMSON — For the 14 years he served as Clemson University’s president, James F. Barker ended most of his speeches with stories of life in the president’s home – usually involving spontaneous, sometimes poignant and sometimes hilarious, encounters with students who showed up on his doorstep. And for 14 years, his audiences have told him he should write a book.

That book, “Can the President Come Out and Play? Stories of Life in the President’s Home,” by Jim and Marcia Barker, is now available.

Barker, who retired as president in 2013 and returned to the faculty in Clemson’s School of Architecture, said the collection of stories is intended to capture the unique sense of family that defines Clemson University.

“In sharing these memories, Marcia and I also just wanted to say thank you to all the members of the Clemson family who made our 14 years in the President’s Home a wonderful, memorable time,” Barker said.

The book, which includes a foreword by Barker’s successor, President James P. Clements, is also intended to help raise money for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Barker Scholars Endowment, which provides need-based grants for undergraduate students.

The book sells for $40.74 and is available through the Blurb online bookstore at http://www.blurb.com/b/7503344-can-the-president-come-out-and-play.

"Can the President Come Out and Play? Stories of Life in the President's Home," by Jim and Marcia Barker, is now available.

This story courtesy of Clemson University.

