Scholarship board formed

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council have approved the establishment of the Miss Newberry Scholarship Committee.

At the 2015 and 2016 Municipal Association’s annual meetings, the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization asked Newberry to host a scholarship pageant as part of the Miss South Carolina program.

Council voted on the matter during this week’s council meeting.

After having conversations with former City Manager Al Harvey, Senn enlisted the help of Tamra Tootle of the city staff to research the possibility of a pageant, using the experience she has with the Miss SC Scholarship program.

Tootle’s research included having discussions with Newberry College, which expressed interested in joining. Newberry College recently discontinued its Miss Newberry College program that was part of the Miss South Carolina franchise.

This committee would be run under the guidance of community representatives and Newberry College that are experienced in scholarship pageants.

It is planned to have the first scholarship pageant this fall. The winner would then compete in the 2018 Miss South Carolina Scholarship pageant. Contestants will be residents of Newberry County or students at Newberry College.

Each program participant typically offers a community service/charitable platform that serves the community and impacts civic leadership growth for the participants. Money would be handled by the city’s financial department and would be raised through the committee’s ad sales and sponsors.

The City of Newberry would own the local franchise. Tootle has discussed holding the scholarship pageant at the Newberry Opera House.

Upon establishing the Miss Newberry Scholarship Committee, Council will appoint members to serve a three year term. Christie Gardner and Wanda Crotwell would serve a two year term and Margaret Brackett, Tamra Tootle and Dr. Sandra Rouse of Newberry College have agreed to a three year term. At the end of their term, all members would be eligible for re-appointment.

Other business:

• Senn and City Manager Matt DeWitt recognized Terry Jones for his retirement. Jones began working for the city on May 7, 1990 and was a Heavy Equipment Operator.

• Senn recognized Christina Pomeroy for chairing the 2016 Main Street Light’s Christmas Campaign. Through her efforts, Pomeroy surpassed this year’s goal of $10,000 and raised $11,130 for the campaign. Pomeroy was also involved in the letter campaign and personally selected the 2016 Christmas tree.

• Council reviewed and approved updated changes to the City of Newberry Personnel Handbook. A major change being implemented would be to introduce a no smoking policy, which means that while you’re on the job or a city employee there will be no smoking or use of tobacco products.

Another change being implemented is a social media policy, providing guidance to employees on how to conduct themselves on social media.

There was also a minor change in the bereavement leave policy. In the past, employees were only able to receive two bereavement days, when they should receive three days.

• DeWitt reported that when comparing units sold in December 2015, there was an increase in two of the systems. Water receipts saw an increase of units sold 0f 2.9 percent, the electric saw an increase in units sold of 2.1 percent and sewer receipts remained flat compared to last year.

• The Accommodations Tax Committee will convene later in the month for the acceptance of applications and division of funds for qualified applicants. There are currently two vacancies that need to be filled. Staff has suggested that Barbara Miller and Paul Ringer be appointed to fill the vacancies left by Don Ringer and Gina Lester.

Their terms would expire in January 2019, and both expressed interest in serving on the committee. Council voted to nominate Ringer and Lester to fill the vacancies on the committee.

Christina Pomeroy, middle, was recognized for her involvement in the 2016 Main Street Lights and Community Christmas Tree Campaign. At left is Zebbie Goudelock and at right is Mayor Foster Senn. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Council2.jpg Christina Pomeroy, middle, was recognized for her involvement in the 2016 Main Street Lights and Community Christmas Tree Campaign. At left is Zebbie Goudelock and at right is Mayor Foster Senn. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Terry Jones, left, was recognized for his retirement as Heavy Equipment Operator. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Council1.jpg Terry Jones, left, was recognized for his retirement as Heavy Equipment Operator. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.