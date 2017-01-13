Area Events & Happenings

If A Tree Could Talk

LANDRUM — Newt Hardie, president of the Trees Coalition, will discuss the work of the Spartanburg based Trees Coalition at the January meeting of the Native Plant Society.

Through educational and hands-on projects, the Coalition teaches communities about threats to trees and the proper care of trees along roadsides, trails and in parks and greenspaces.

The presentation, which is free, is at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Landrum Depot, 211 N. Trade St.

DNR Work Day

MCCORMICK — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Native Plant Society will hold a work day at 10:30 a.m. Jan 21 at Stevens Creek HP in McCormick County.

Join members of the Native Plant Society and the SC Department of Natural Resources for the annual invasive plants removal at Stevens Creek Heritage Preserve. Meet at the Preserve parking area at 1355 Garrett Road in Clarks Hill. Wear work clothes, gloves, and bring a lunch. Contact Mary Bunch at bunchm@dnr.sc.gov to sign up and for directions.

Metropolitan Opera auditions

COLUMBIA — Young, aspiring opera singers will perform before three judges provided by the Metropolitan Opera Company of New York on Jan. 28.

Metropolitan Opera Auditions are held around the country annually to discover new talent and potential opera stars of the future.

The Metropolitan Opera Auditions are open to the public. They will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Wright-Spears Center for the Arts at Columbia College in Columbia.

If you enjoy opera or would be interested in experiencing what opera really is, this is your chance to hear amazing young voices perform opera’s greatest hits.

The judges will choose which singers will go on to perform at the Regional Auditions in Atlanta. Each winning singer will be awarded $1,200.

The winner in Atlanta will receive around $7,000 in award money and then go to New York for intensive training at the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York before the semi-final concert and the Grand National Finals.

The Grand National Finals are held in the Metropolitan Opera House in New York in March before a sold-out house with the full Metropolitan Opera orchestra accompanying the singers. Each Grand National winner is awarded $15,000 and the chance of a career as an opera singer.

