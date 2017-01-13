Banks among 50 most influential for second year

NEWBERRY — Charlie Banks, managing director at VentureSouth and a resident of Newberry, has been named one of Columbia Business Monthly’s 50 most influential people of the Midlands for the second consecutive year.

“I’m extremely humbled by it. A lot of times these lists are comprised of folks that are on the news or making a difference in the community, both of which I’ve been blessed and fortunate to have happen,” he said. “A lot of it is just putting yourself in the position for success.

“When I go to work every day, I want to make sure I make a difference and if that means making the 50 most influential list, then I’ll certainly take that,” Banks added. “I enjoy what I do and although it can be tough sometimes, I understand and realize it’s so important to be grounded and have a balanced family and work life.”

Growing up, Banks always showed an interest in business. Right after graduating Newberry College, Banks started a real estate investment firm, along with various ventures mainly dealing with real estate and construction development. Banks then had the opportunity to join a start-up financial institution based in South Carolina.

“That was where I was re-introduced and introduced to people that I had dealt with and for over the course of 10 years and out of that was born South Carolina Angel Network (SCAN), which then morphed into VentureSouth,” said Banks.

VentureSouth is an early stage investment firm that invests in start-up companies and develops and manages community based Angel Investment Groups. To become a member, you must be accredited, which means having either a million dollars in net worth, $200,000 in Angel income or $300,000 combined income with your spouse.

“Angel investors is a term that really means individuals that invest their own money. We manage the process for the angel investors to invest in these companies. We also have a series of more traditional venture funds that will co-invest alongside these angel investors,” he said.

VentureSouth invests in companies that have strong management teams, with business models that can grow quickly, and something that is unique in the marketplace. Typically, VentureSouth likes to use money made to help grow the company and have a very capital efficient growth model.

“We manage 11 Angel Groups across the Southeast. They’re simply a collective of high net worth individuals that get together and make their own decisions to invest their own money, resources and knowledge into companies,” he said.

Banks’ advice for anyone who is looking to pitch their idea to investors is to know your numbers.

“Know your finances and be able to back up your assumptions,” he said. “Right after that would be to understand the marketplace and who you’re selling to and find out what problem you’re solving.

“The most common mistake people make is underestimating the competition. A lot of folks we talk to say they don’t have any competition,” he said. “Everybody has competition, so it’s understanding who your competition is and what differentiates your business from what they do.”

Banks said there are plans to add more Angels Groups and continue to find the best companies to invest in in the region. Right now, they have invested more than $20 million in 52 companies.

“This year was our record year. We invested $4 million this year and 15 companies in 2016. So we want to continue that growth and try to find the best companies in our region,” said Banks. “One of the things we sought to do with VentureSouth was to really identify a lot of the capital in South Carolina and in the Southeast that had the potential to be angel investors that might have never done this. We provide tremendous education and insight into what we do and why it matters.”

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

