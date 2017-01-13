Little Mountain council discusses sewer line

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — For the last year Mayor Jana Jayroe has been working to get a sewer line run to the new dental office and Medical Clinic in Little Mountain.

“The Water and Sewer Authority said that they thought it would be very expensive to go under the cement pad, but they were willing to do it for us so we would have sewer for the medical and dental office, that we have to have,” Jayroe said. “As it turns out, the lot we sold for the dental office is where the drain field was for the medical center. Who put the drain field up hill, I have no Earthly idea, but that is where it was. So when they were building the dental office, they hit the sewer pipe. All of that has been cleaned up now.”

Jayroe spoke with Brent Richardson, manager of the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority, and as it turns out, it will cost less than they originally thought to run the pipe. They believe they can have the sewer pipe done in about three weeks.

“I told Brent to tell me how much the town owes, because we had talked about paying part of it. It turned out to be not as nearly as much trouble as they thought it would be. They were able to run it, so instead to pay for the hook up for the medical clinic, let the town pay for that,” Jayroe said.

She agreed to this, and contacted the hospital and spoke with Bruce Baldwin, CEO of the hospital, and the CFO and discussed the town paying for the Medical Clinic’s sewer hook up.

“They said that sounded great to them, but said they were not sure if they were going to hook up sewer or not,” Jayroe said.

Councilman Melvin Bowers asked if they do not hook the sewer up, what are they going to do because the drain field was gone.

“I said, ‘what can I do to encourage you to hook up the sewer,’” Jayroe said. “I then said what if the town pays your sewer bill for a year, and Brent said it would probably be around $150 a month. They (the hospital) said okay, they will think about it and get back to me.”

Bowers said he is still questioning how the drain field got on land the town owned, without their knowledge, Jayroe responded by saying that was the million dollar question.

Other business

• Mayor Jana Jayroe and Councilmen Melvin Bowers and Charles Shealy were sworn in as the newly elected members of Little Mountain Town Council by Jean Caldwell Barnes.

• Little Mountain will host the Jan. 30 Governmental Association Meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Major Jana Jayroe, Councilman Melvin Bowers and Councilman Charles Shealy were sworn in by Jean Caldwell Barnes. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

