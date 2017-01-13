A day on, not a day off

NEWBERRY — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 will mark the 16th annual celebration in Newberry and event organizer Travis Reeder said the event is still growing.

The celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a march from Miller Chapel A.M.E. Church to Bethlehem Baptist Church. The program will begin at 10 a.m.

“The march is based on the march Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used to do when he marched on Selma. He marched on Montgomery, he marched on the capital in Washington. Basically why we march is to reenact the marches Martin Luther King used to do,” Reeder said. “As always, the preachers will lead the march, exactly what he did and he was a preacher as well, and that will be any preacher that is there.”

Due to construction at the College Street Bridge, walkers will turn on Harrington Street and go behind Lindsay Street and come up beside the lawyer’s office. This will make the march a little longer than past years.

The program will begin with an opening song of “We Shall Overcome.” The program will consist of readings and singing from various pastors and choirs. Reeder said KyBrian Alexander, a sixth grader from Newberry Middle School, will recite one of King’s speeches without any papers.

The main speaker will be Dr. Gloria Swindler-Boutte, a professor at the University of South Carolina, who grew up in Newberry and graduated from Newberry High School.

“I try to emphasize people who have graduated or lived in Newberry and have gone on to do great things. My reason for doing that is because I want students that are in school now, regardless of your economical or social background, to know there is ability for you to be able to do things just like our speakers,” Reeder said.

According to the University of South Carolina’s website, Boutte is the department chair for the Department of Instruction and Teacher Education.

She holds the academic rank of professor and is the Yvonne and Schuyler Moore Child Advocacy Distinguished Chair at the university.

For nearly three decades, Boutte’s scholarship, teaching and service have focused on equity pedagogues and teaching for social justice.

Boutte is the author of three books: “Multicultural Education: Raising Consciousness,” “Resounding Voices: School Experiences of People From Diverse Ethnic Backgrounds” and “Educating African American Students.” She has received more than $1,700,000 in grants and has published over 80 articles.

Her published works have been reprinted and are frequently cited. Additionally, she has presented nationally and internationally on curriculum, instruction, and diversity issues. Dr. Boutte is the founder of the statewide Center of Excellence for the Education and Equity of African American Students.

“I like to hear what the speakers have to say, how they left Newberry and the things they have gone on to do. I also like the singing and I also like to get students involved in the program,” Reeder said.

Before Reeder started this celebration in 2001, he would go to Columbia every year for the march on the capital. However, after talking to some people in Newberry who could not go to Columbia, he decided to bring a celebration to Newberry to give those individuals the opportunity to be involved and learn more about King.

“This is a learning experience, not just a celebration, a time for them to learn things that happened in the past, allow them to be able to live for the future. A day on, not a day off,” he said.

Reeder organizes this event on his own and on the day of the celebration he has help from the community. This year he will have help from the Alpha Kappa Alpha and the local chapter of the NAACP.

“I want people to know about the NAACP, in the past they have been misquoted the NAACP is an organization for everyone, not just an organization for African Americans. The NAACP was established to help people who have been discriminated against, or anything done against them, the NAACP was created to help those individuals,” he said. “For some reason, always been misunderstood as it was an African American organization, actually it is not. The time of Dr. King, all different races that marched, and also different races that were a part of the NAACP.”

This year's march will begin at Miller Chapel A.M.E and make its way to Bethlehem Baptist Church.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

