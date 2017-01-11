LIFEBRIDGE set to begin

NEWBERRY — When LIFEBRIDGE of South Carolina starts its winter semester classes next week, three classes will be offered: Relationships 1o1, Parenting with Purpose – Pregnancy, Labors and Birth, Newborns and Parent with Purpose – Boundaries with Kids.

“Our winter semester is starting on the third week of January, and we have classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuesday afternoons, Relationships 101 class, this semester focused in on a program for single individuals, so it is for men and women who are just questioning what does a healthy relationship look like, what should it have or not have,” said Catherine Johnson, executive direct of of LIFEBRIDGE of South Carolina.

“Our Thursday classes we have two different ones and they are under Parenting with Purpose. The first one, from 1-2 p.m., is healthy parenting and this semester we are doing boundaries with kids, a 10 week class. Thursday afternoons, from 3-4 p.m., we have pregnancy, labor and birth and newborn care session, and that one is 10 sessions as well. That is for anybody expecting their first child, questions about pregnancy, wants to go through some labor and delivery education,” Johnson said.

All of these courses will have a video based component to it, and then an open discussion. The courses are also free and are for anyone in Newberry, Lexington or Laurens County, but it is not limited to those three counties. Johnson said anyone interested can attend, but must need the services and will be faithful in their attendance.

Relationships 101

The Relationships 101 class is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and is an eight week course. This course will be based on the curriculum of Dr. Les and Leslie Parrott.

“Incredibly well known couple, tons of curriculum on healthy marriages, both psychologist that teach at Seattle Pacific University. This curriculum is based on what they teach at Seattle Pacific for incoming students. When they started offering this series, they were overwhelmed because the class is always booked full, that let them know how needed it was,” Johnson said.

During the class that LIFEBRIDGE will cover topics such as healthy relationships will be discussed, such as within your family, (parent/child relationships and siblings) and what a healthy relationship should look like in regards to your friends.

“So what kind of friends should you or shouldn’t you have? It even goes through how you should break up,” Johnson said.

The course will also discuss the levels of friendship, for example friends of the road, where you are friends for a period of time and then when your lives transition to a new place and time, you are still friends, but you are not with them all the time.

Other relationships this course will discuss include dating relationships and relationships with God.

“By far the best information and conversation about sexuality in the area of dating,” Johnson said.

Parenting with Purpose – Pregnancy, Labors and Birth, Newborns

This 10-week Thursday afternoon class (3-4 p.m.) is what Jonson calls a great ice breaker because it will give new parents an opportunity to meet other parents and it covers a lot of information.

“They (Parenting with Purpose) are great for any parent, not just for high risk, high need families. Great curriculum, great material, it is low key. In the group classes, over an hour of presentation and conversation, and out of that if individuals want to meet one on one, they can meet with an advisor, for more specific detail, then we would refer them if there is professional services needed,” Johnson said.

This course will go over material such as breastfeeding, each trimester, labor and delivery and more. Johnson said this is not a Lamaze class, and she recommends that parents still take those classes at the hospital, especially because they can tour the hospital and meet the staff.

Parent with Purpose – Boundaries with Kids

This 10-week Thursday course, from 1-2 p.m. will talk to parents about boundaries with their children.

“What are the healthy boundaries we need to have in our personal lives, in our relationships, helping kids understand what the limits are and helping them process through decision making. Coming up with consequences that are in line with the issues they are dealing with,” Johnson said. “There are consequences for things good or bad, so they need to learn what those are.”

This course is based off Cloud and Townsend, according to Johnson they have a number of different series on boundaries, such as relationships for single people, dating, parents and teens. This course will focus on the children’s series.

Johnson also recommends this course for parents who have toddlers and up.

Before taking any of these courses individuals will need to register before the first day of class. You can register by calling (803-276-4173), stopping by the office (1510 Main Street, Newberry) or online at lifebridgesouthcarolina.org.

Other LIFEBRIDGE services

LIFEBRIDGE offers various education and advisory services year round.

“Our pregnancy services, we do free pregnancy test and advisory services, individuals find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy, we are here to talk to them and resolve what is going on in their life and help them to navigate through the situation they are finding themselves in,” Johnson said. “Also do after abortion support services, any women in our community that had an abortion, want to let them know we have private support services.”

Johnson said they also have a program that is a liaison service for women who are pregnant, and cannot parent and do not want to have an abortion.

“What we want to do is help them evaluate what is adoption and what does it look like,” she said.

LIFEBRIDGE also offers prenatal education privately, for anyone wanting to keep their pregnancy private.

For more information you can contact LIFEBRIDGE at 803-276-4173.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

