Council sworn in

WHITMIRE — An ordinance that would establish a policy on offering invocations during council meetings passed first reading during the Monday meeting of Whitmire Town Council.

Mayor Billy Hollingsworth presented the ordinance to council.

“Once we approve this, we will have to elect a chaplain and a member of council will offer prayer in his/her absence. We will no longer be using the Ministerial Association to offer the prayers at our meetings,” Hollingsworth said.

Councilman Michael Thomas and Councilwoman Debbie Harris made motions to adopt the ordinance as a first reading. The second reading will be held at next month’s meeting. Council will wait until after the second reading and public hearing to elect a chaplain.

Other business:

• Council members Dwight Lane, Jimmy Dunaway and Debbie Harris were sworn in. Hollingsworth was also sworn in as mayor of Whitmire.

• Concerns about the gym were addressed. The gym will continue to be operated by the Whitmire Recreation Department.

“We need to better utilize the gym or have more activities in it. The only way that’ll happen is if organized groups or programs hold events in it,” Hollingsworth said. “We will not open the gym at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. That’s just not going to happen. The gym will not be turned over to an individual to run as a unit by themselves.”

• Whitmire Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair reported for the Whitmire Police Department. For the month of December 2016 116 incidents were filed and 114 citations were issued for the month. The department received calls involving domestic violence, burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen goods and counterfeiting. Five DUIs were reported and one theft of a motor vehicle were reported. Sinclair also reported that the department investigated four wrecks. For 2016, the Department saw a total of 968 incidents, 1,506 citations and served 138 warrants.

• For the month of December, the Town of Whitmire had a beginning balance of $17,946.56. The town had a total of $54,269.28 in deposits and $53,169.21 in expenditures. At the end of the month, the Town of Whitmire had an ending balance of $19,046.63.

• The Public Works financial report began with a balance of $1,108.93. Revenue brought in a total of $97,242.43 and expenditures totaled at $93,678.10 for the month of December. At the end of the month, Public Works was left with a remaining balance of $4,673.26.

“We’ve got a $45,000 dollar generator coming in that’s in the budget, that will put us dead on our budget,” Hollingsworth said.

• The Whitmire Economic Development Board will be changing its name, which will be addressed in next month’s meeting.

• Council members Debbie Harris and Chrystal Harsha made motions to keep Councilman Michael Thomas as Mayor Pro Tem.

Mayor Billy Hollingsworth and Council members Debbie Harris, Jimmy Dunaway and Dwight Lane were sworn in at Monday’s meeting. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Whitmire-Council1.jpg Mayor Billy Hollingsworth and Council members Debbie Harris, Jimmy Dunaway and Dwight Lane were sworn in at Monday’s meeting.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

