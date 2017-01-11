Church news

Feb. 5

• 6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson St. in Clinton, holds “Spend an Evening with Michael Combs.” Admission is a love offering.

Worship Services

• Ain’t God Good, 310 W. Main St. in Clinton, holds worship services at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Contact Bishop Troy Price at 537-2960 for more information.

• Aveleigh Presbyterian Church, 1211 Calhoun St. in Newberry, holds worship services at 9:15 a.m. followed at 10:30 a.m. by Sunday School. Aveleigh Worship Center service begins at 11:30 a.m. in Truesdell Hall.

• Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service beginning at 11:15 a.m. each week.

• Friendship Baptist Church, 8302 S.C. 121, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

• New Beginning Christian Church, 1609 First St. in Newberry, has Sunday school at 9 a.m. and church at 10 a.m. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.

• New Chapel UMC on Deadfall Road in Newberry has worship services at 9 a.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m.

• New Creation Church Family, 1310 Main St. in Newberry, holds worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

• New Enoree Baptist Church holds Sunday school each week at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. except the fifth Sunday.

• New Hope Baptist Church on S.C. 121 in Newberry has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. except the fifth Sunday.

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1605 Main St. in Newberry, holds its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with music and communion.

• St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke’s Church Road, has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m.

• Sweet Springs A.M.E. Church, 20502 U.S. 76 in Newberry, holds worship service at noon the first and third Sunday of each month.

• Trinity Anglican Church, 928 Boundary St. in Newberry, worships in Word and Sacrament at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, on Sundays at 10 a.m.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1160 Trinity Church Road in Newberry, has Adult Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by church at 11 a.m. Children’s Sermon and Children’s Church takes place during the 11 a.m. hour.

• True Light Ministries, 2407 Fair Ave. in Newberry, has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

Prayer Meetings & Other Events

• Ain’t God Good, 310 W. Main St. in Clinton, holds Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Contact Bishop Troy Price at 537-2960 for information.

• Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill holds intercessory prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and mid-week services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

• Community Youth Fellowship, 6192 Macedonia Church Road in Prosperity, meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday. Dinner provided. Contact Nikki at 803-597-6654 or Kimberly at 254-449-5964 for information.

• Faith Assembly of God, 798 Fair St. in Newberry, holds prayer meetings at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

• Friendship Baptist Church, 8302 S.C. 121 in Newberry, holds Bible school at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

• Heart to Heart women’s ministry meets at 7 p.m. each Friday at Fellowship of Praise Church, 134 S. Main St. in Newberry. Call pastor Karen Dykes at 463-3935 for information.

• Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2360 Mt. Pleasant Road in Pomaria, holds a men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. each Friday in the Reese Building.

• New Hope Baptist Church on S.C. 121 in Newberry holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• Pioneer Baptist Church, 741 Pope St. in Newberry, has Bible Study at 6 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.

• Sister Sister Community Outreach Ministry holds female youth and youth advisor and community youth ministry session from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Helena Community Center, 902 Giff St. in Newberry. A light breakfast is served.

• Shiloh Outreach Baptist Church, 194 Maybinton Road in Whitmire, holds community bible study at 6 p.m. every Tuesday.

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1605 Main St. in Newberry, holds a weekly service at 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Springfield Place.

• Team Training in Apostolic Ministry is held at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Shiloh A.M.E. Church’s educational building, 431 Shiloh St. in Prosperity. Contact McKeva Kinard-Shelton at 537-1577 or Crystal Pitts-Glenn at 864-494-2320 for information.

• Trinity Anglican Church, 928 Boundary St. in Newberry, holds evening prayer and Holy Communion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

• True Light Ministries, 2407 Fair Ave. in Newberry, holds men’s Bible student at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Bible study at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Joy Night at 7 p.m. Friday.

