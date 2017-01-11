Hagood Mill hosting bluegrass event Jan. 21

PICKENS — Traditional musicians from the area will gather Jan. 21 to celebrate a new year with music old and new from the mountain culture that surrounds Hagood Mill.

This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but the parking fee is $5.

Out of the upcountry mountains of South Carolina comes The Drovers Old Time Medicine Show, playing hard charging, moonshine fueled bluegrass with a good dose of country humor thrown in for the folks.

They hit the stage like Bill Monroe, The Stanley Brothers, and the band’s heroes on the Grand Old Opry such as Uncle Dave Macon used to do. Whether it’s a foot stomping fiddle number or a solemn gospel number, this hillbilly band is the real deal.

Three Creeks Over, a splendid homegrown bluegrass/gospel band consisting of three young multi-talented musicians, will lead off the event around 11:30 am.

Hagood Mill also will host a variety of folk life and traditional arts demonstrations such as blacksmithing, bowl-digging, flint knapping, chair-caning, moonshining, broom-making, basket-making, pottery, quilting, spinning, knitting, weaving, bob and lace, woodcarving, metal-smithing, bee keeping, leather-working and more.

The water-powered 1845 gristmill is one of the finest examples of 19th century technology in the Upcountry and operates just as it has for the last century-and-a-half. The mill will be running throughout the day.

In the old mill, fresh stone-ground. corn meal, grits, and wheat flour will be available. In addition rye flour, Basmati rice flour, oat flour, oatmeal, popping corn meal, and grits, organic yellow corn meal and grits, and buckwheat flour are produced and may be available. Hagood Mill cookbooks and a variety of other mill related items are also available.

The Hagood Mill is located at 138 Hagood Mill Road. Call 864-898-2936 or visit www.visitpickenscounty.com/calendar for more information.

