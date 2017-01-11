Carolinian Society presents Debutantes

NEWBERRY — The Carolinian Society’s annual ball was held Jan. 7 at the Country Club of Newberry.

Members and guests were received by this year’s debutantes, their mothers and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Doggett Whitaker Jr., chairpersons of the Board of Governors.

Following a reception, Dr. John Norris Long introduced the Carolinian Society members presenting the debutantes. Presentation of the debutantes was followed by the Grand March, dancing and dinner.

Miss Carman Marie Franklin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Channing Franklin, was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. Bruce Chadwick Connelly Jr.

Miss Emily Harris Senn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Foster Senn Jr., was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. Derek Mitchell Sligh.

Miss Lauryn Lindsay Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Boyd Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Robert John Wolff, was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. Samuel Witten Bauknight.

Serving on the Board of Governors with the Whitakers are Mr. and Mrs. William Chadwick Jenkins, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lynn Epps, Mr. and Mrs. James Earle Bethea III, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Boyd Smith and Mr. and Mrs. James Channing Franklin.

The Ball Committee, chaired by Dr. and Mrs. John Norris Long, includes Mr. and Mrs. Steve William Smith and Mr. and Dr. Frank James Downs.

