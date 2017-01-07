Family business taking off

CHAPIN — Getting a new business off the ground may seem like a huge task, but that’s exactly what Tal and Daye Rowe have decided to do.

Together, Tal, a Newberry native, and his wife Daye started their own in-home business in mid-July, Styles Sportswear, which specializes in creating custom designs.

Styles Sportswear offers a little bit of everything, from customized T-shirts and jerseys, Christmas stockings and will soon start customizing Yetis.

“We wanted to do something ‘outside the box’ so we wouldn’t be ‘handcuffed’ to one certain genre of things. So, we researched and studied what all we could be capable of doing with our equipment and capitalized on it,” said Daye Rowe.

With baseball season right around the corner, Styles Sportswear also offers replacement or conditioning of baseball gloves, as well as bat work.

Costs to replace/condition a glove would generally run between $25 and $30. Prices for bat work will cost between $10 and $12, depending on how many colors are requested for a tape job.

“As far as products go, prices depend on what you want. However, we do try to keep our prices as competitive as possible and do pride ourselves in a quick turnaround time,” Rowe said.

Depending on the size of the order, availability of the item or items in stock and approval of the design, it shouldn’t take a couple of days to receive your orders. Although, if a large order is received or something isn’t in stock, it will normally take two weeks or less from start to finish.

Customers are welcome to bring in shirts to have customized, with the exception of cotton shirts.

“People can bring in items, but with our setup, our ink only adheres to the poly content in an item. So, if it’s a cotton shirt, then no we can’t do it. Our setup is a sublimation machine/printer, so when we press, the ink adheres into the material of the item rather than sticking it on top of the item like in vinyl,” Rowe said.

Prices will vary depending on what the product is, how big and how many colors are requested, but will generally run between five to eight dollars to bring an item in for print.

However, Sports Stylewear will soon be able to customize all items, as they will begin doing vinyl in the future.

Although still a fairly new business, Rowe said that the support from the community has been great.

“The word of mouth has seemed to get around more recently and business is picking up for us,” Rowe said. “Our family has been wonderful as they are always supportive of us. I do have to say that our children have been wonderful throughout this whole process as well. It can be hectic, being a full-time parent, working full-time and trying to get a small business up and running successfully. But they have been really great and understanding if mom or dad forget something here or there. But we honestly couldn’t ask for better support from our family, friends and community.”

Being a home business, Styles Sportswear is generally open throughout the year with the exception of being closed from Christmas through New Year’s. Styles Sportswear is located at 209 Shipyard Court in Chapin.

Contact Tal at 803-467-5859 or Daye at 803-467-5025 for more information.

Styles Sportswear owners Daye, left, and Tal Rowe, right. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sportswear1.jpg Styles Sportswear owners Daye, left, and Tal Rowe, right. Courtesy photos Styles Sportswear specializes in customized T-shirts, jerseys and other accessories, such as personalized handbags. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Styles-Sportswear1.jpg Styles Sportswear specializes in customized T-shirts, jerseys and other accessories, such as personalized handbags. Courtesy photos

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

