Council discusses projects

POMARIA — The Town of Pomaria reported a balance of $17,350.91 for Dec. 1, 2016 in their monthly financial report in Wednesday’s Council meeting.

The town had $2,680.43 in total disbursements and by Dec. 31, 2016 had an ending balance of $14,679.85.

Also stated in the financial report, the Town of Pomaria had a total of $37,943.00 budgeted in expenditures. From Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016 Council saw a total of $2,680.43 in expenditures.

Altogether, the total amount of expenditures from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017 was $13,718.35, leaving $24,224.65 remaining in the Town of Pomaria’s budget. Total revenue that was collected totaled at $9,888.75, with a budgeted number of $37,943.

Other business:

• Mayor Darryl Hentz brought to Council’s attention about the park creek bed. In the next month or two, Hentz hopes to enlist help to cut back the limbs and trees sometime around March before they start growing back.

• Council discussed lights being out in town and whether to put a ribbon or flag on the poles and writing street addresses down for them to get fixed. Multiple calls have been made and Council is hoping to contact someone to fix them.

• Hentz brought to Council’s attention two resolutions that Council will need to look at and adopt. Hentz tabled the discussion of the resolutions until next month’s meeting to look over these resolutions.

• South Carolina Ethics are due by March 31.

• Calls and complaints about shooting noise and four-wheelers on roads have lessened.

• Pomaria’s Town Festival will be held on May 12 and May 13.

• Hentz reported that funds will be available April 1. Hentz said if Council wanted to get projects going n this Spring, then they could go ahead and begin on those projects, including roofing, electrical work and heating and air.

• Councilmen Billy Fanning and James Redden were both re-sworn in as council members.

• Kristy Graham was re-sworn in as Town of Pomaria Clerk/Treasurer.

Mayor Darryl Hentz swears in Billy Fanning and James Redden. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_20170104_193755.jpg Mayor Darryl Hentz swears in Billy Fanning and James Redden.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.