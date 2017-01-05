Prosperity welcomes officer

PROSPERITY — From an early age, Corey Jones knew he wanted to be a police officer.

Like a lot of children, growing up he would play cops and robbers and always wanted to be the cop. It was this and visits from police officers to his school that made him want to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Originally from Gilbert, Jones is in his rookie year with the Prosperity Police Department. He was officially sworn in on March 28, 2016. A 2008 graduate of Lexington High School, he was a computer technician for seven years before becoming involved with law enforcement.

“I didn’t feel like I was doing my true career and finally got the opportunity to come here to Prosperity and became a Reserve and two months later I was off to the Police Academy. Here I am now, a year later, a certified police officer. It’s kind of a dream come true in a way,” Jones said. “One of my childhood dreams was to be in a parade in a police car because that’s what you would always see at the Peach Festival in Gilbert and that dream ended up coming true.”

Now that he’s police officer, Jones said he’s picked up on things he never would have picked up on before.

“The difference from me watching it when I wasn’t a police officer to watching it now, I pick up on things that you should and should not do. I’ll sit there and watch it now and think it’s kind of borderline and you probably can’t do that these days, and sometimes I learn new stuff just by watching. Honestly, the main part you’re going to learn from is on the job training. It’s a different outlook when you’re wearing the badge instead of being the civilian,” Jones said.

He said the town was open and welcoming to the new officer in town.

“I coach soccer and I started getting involved with the kids and whenever those kids started looking up to me, not only as a police officer but more like a mentor and finding out where their background is and their families. Some of these kids are from seven to 14 years old and some don’t have a father, so I try to do things with them, like go out and play basketball or throw a ball around,” Jones said. “It’s something simple but it means a lot to them and they’re not only looking at me as a police officer, but as a person. That’s what I want to portray as a police officer, that we’re not just here to enforce a law, but that we are much more than that.”

To Jones, if you want to be portrayed as a good officer, then it’s important to go out into the community and let the community speak for you. For Jones, this means doing anything from having coffee with the men down at the drugstore or going to The Blend and having coffee for Friday Shenanigans.

After being with the department for a couple of months now, Jones has learned how to balance his home and work life.

“The one problem I had was transferring from my home life to police life and back to home life. I couldn’t get off duty in my mind. I’ve learned how to do that now, so when I’m off duty I’m off duty. I like working on cars and so I’ll go work on a car or do something to get my mind off of work,” Jones said.

Jones hopes the department can implement bike safety courses for the children who received bikes for Christmas from the toy drive the police department held.

“One thing that I realized in two days was that I gave them mobility. Now they are all over the place in Prosperity. I talked to Chief Beddingfield about having some sort of bike safety course. That’s one thing that I want the community to get into. People don’t know how to operate bikes on the road, especially kids. Any type of vehicle safety or bike safety is something I want the community to get involved in.”

“Corey is well-loved by people in the community. If you ask any store owner or anyone walking down the street, they love Officer Jones. When I first started here, everyone thought that Officer Jones had left because they had a new officer here. Corey has been a staple in all of our community projects that goes on here,” said Sgt. Harry Bodiford. “He’s got great ideas that he wants to come up with and put into motion and I think the toy drive was the biggest thing for him. He had his hands elbow deep in there, getting everything going and passing out flyers, trying to find kids to donate to.”

“Corey has got the willingness to learn. He has the want and ability to learn. He takes criticism well. That’s the biggest thing when you get a recruit, being able to have an officer that is moldable is everything. He possess some good traits and wants to get involved with everything and sometimes we have to slow him down, but he’s going to work out for us,” Bodiford said.

As for long term goals, Jones wouldn’t rule out the option of one day running his own department and being a chief. Along with joining the police department, Jones is also part of the Rescue Squad and next year will be signing up for the Air Force with the Reserves, but will still work with the Prosperity Police Department.

Officer Corey Jones is in his rookie year with the Prosperity Police Department and hopes that in the future to conduct bike safety courses for children to get involved in. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jones.jpg Officer Corey Jones is in his rookie year with the Prosperity Police Department and hopes that in the future to conduct bike safety courses for children to get involved in. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

