Prosperity adds another police officer

PROSPERITY — Barnwell native Harry Bodiford was recently sworn in as a new officer for the Prosperity Police Department.

Bodiford graduated from Barnwell High School in 2005 and went on to study at Lander University where he received a degree in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminal Justice. In 2015, Bodiford received his Master’s Degree in Public Safety Leadership.

Upon graduating, Bodiford jumped on board with the Columbia Police Department in 2009, where he patrolled one of the toughest areas in Columbia — Two Notch Road. From there, Bodiford went on to join the Fugitive Team, which consists of serving warrants on anyone who was wanted for a felony or misdemeanor.

Bodiford did this for about two years and then was offered the opportunity to be on the Midlands Gang Task Force, which was a joint task force with the City of Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and USC Police.

In this role, Bodiford helped combat criminal gangs through all jurisdictions through narcotics and illegal firearms. Bodiford’s career then took him to the town of Lexington, where he worked for about a year and was later offered a chance to teach at the Police Academy.

“I was assigned to the Police Sciences Unit, which deals with teaching basic law enforcement. It deals with teaching basic telecommunications. I originally started off teaching dispatch for the first few months. I was an active shooter instructor for basic law enforcement and building clearing instructor. Basically anything they told me to teach, I was there,” Bodiford said.

Growing up, Bodiford always had a fascination with law enforcement.

“As a kid, we only had three channels and every night at 6 Cops would come on. That kind of got me wanting to be a police officer. I took some law enforcement-related classes in high school and I also had the opportunity to compete against other high school students that were wanting to be in law enforcement with processing mock crime scenes and mock court scenes that led me to where I’m at right now,” Bodiford said. “With this job, I get the opportunity to actually get out and interact with the community to talk to people and find out what their concerns and issues are that need to be addressed.”

For those considering a career in law enforcement, Bodiford said that to become part of an agency expect to go through a rigorous background check, which will help determine whether you are fit to be a police officer. Once that has been determined, you’ll have the opportunity to attend the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy for 12 weeks where you’ll learn practicals and get hands-on experience.

Upon successful completion, you would then be considered a Class I Certified Officer, which means that you have arrest powers in South Carolina in your jurisdiction.

“Essentially, the training at the department after the academy is normally referred to as a field training program, but what that is teaching you to do is to connect the training and everything you’ve learned in the academy and see how it actually applies to the real world within your jurisdiction or municipality,” said Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield.

Bodiford’s favorite part of his job? The satisfaction of being able to help out the community.

“The best thing is being able to rid a community of problems, whether it’s gang or drug activity. Just like with our toy drive this year, that was one of the most rewarding things to be able to go around to these kids that may or may not have a negative view of police officers and to be able to give these kids gifts that the community and the department has came together and bought and to put a smile on their face,” Bodiford said.

“The hardest part would be anything that involves a child being hurt. Unfortunately, in this line of work you have to desensitize yourself to a lot of things and being desensitized to a child that has been abused or neglected, that’s one of those things that you have to carry on with your job,” he said. “You have to check all of those boxes and make sure you get that kid in the right place. But at the end of the day you go home and it’s one of those life-changing things where you hug your kids. I have a three-year-old little girl and I just hug her and thank God for everything she’s got and what I’m able to provide for her and her life. That’s one of the hardest things, to see kids hurt.”

Bodiford and his wife Ashley have a daughter named Emma and another on the way, with a name yet to be determined.

“Things that stood out to me about Sgt. Bodiford was his interest in working with the community and working towards some of the community projects that I want to have operate. Some of the things that he was interested in getting involved in were similar to the same things that the community has indicated a need for. Those were some of the big determining factors and also his work ethic that a lot of his references indicated that he would bring to the table if hired with the Prosperity Police Department,” Beddingfield said.

In the future, Bodiford would like to help the department with getting more community projects off the ground, including implementing Crimestoppers where issues can be addressed anonymously and also going out and having community meetings with people, in hopes of making their lives easier by addressing important issues and concerns.

“My goal is to come here and basically get us where we need to be. There’s that standard that you have and we may be a four man department right now, but we need to be able to operate like an 800 man department.”

Sgt. Harry Bodiford is the newest addition to the Prosperity Police Department. He was born and raised in Barnwell and hopes that he will be able to help the community address any issues and concerns they may have. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bodiford.jpg Sgt. Harry Bodiford is the newest addition to the Prosperity Police Department. He was born and raised in Barnwell and hopes that he will be able to help the community address any issues and concerns they may have. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.