A little taste of German

PROSPERITY — Calling all food lovers! If you’re in the mood for trying out new places to eat, then Gasthaus Zur Elli, located at 205 S. Main St., is the place to go to satisfy your hunger.

Gasthaus Zur Elli, a German based restaurant owned by Wendy Steiner, has been in business for 17 years, first starting in May 1999.

“Before I opened my restaurant, I told my mama I’m going to open a restaurant, but first a coffee shop. You know she called me stupid? She said I was too old and it was too much work. I’m 75 years old and I’ve been here 17 years. It’s my customers supporting me and the good man upstairs. If it weren’t for my sweet customers then I wouldn’t have made it. My customers are my family,” Steiner said.

As she was growing up, Steiner learned the ins and outs of how to run a restaurant from learning how to serve, cook and even clean toilets.

When driving through Prosperity, one might not think of a German restaurant. So why did Steiner decide to bring her restaurant to the town of Prosperity?

“In Germany, you’ve got big towns and little towns but a lot of people they go out of town and go to a country restaurant. Country people are good people. But I have people coming from everywhere from Sumter, Myrtle Beach, Georgia, North Carolina, they come from everywhere,” Steiner said.

At Gasthaus Zur Elli, Steiner and her food prep crew make authentic German food. The most popular meal on the menu: schnitzel (pork cutlet), which is tenderized by hand, because as Steiner stated she cooks the old-fashion way, by hand.

Other items to choose from include German beer, German potato salad, red cabbage and Geschnetzelt (chicken strips in gravy).

One thing that may come as a surprise to customers is that none of the food prepared is deep-fried.

Gasthaus Zur Elli is also be available to cater special events, such as Christmas parties or wedding rehearsal dinners. Valentine’s Day is another popular event at Gasthaus Zur Elli. Steiner will give women a bottle of wine for free and on Father’s Day the men will get a free beer.

“On Thanksgiving, I had 55 people in this restaurant. You know what I did? I fed them all for free. I love my customers and I would do anything for them,” Steiner said.

Military and law enforcement officers also receive discounts when dining at Gasthaus Zur Elli.

But more than anything Steiner wants to make sure she gives her customers the best experience possible when they dine at Gasthaus Zur Elli.

“At other restaurants, you get your bill before you’re even done eating. Here, you ask for your bill and we bring it to you,” she said.

Gasthaus Zur Elli is open Thursdays from 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Gasthaus Zur Elli holds about 50 people and has held wedding rehearsal dinners and Christmas parties. Owner Wendy Steiner is more than proud of the accomplishments her restaurant has received and thanks the customers for their endless support. Wendy Steiner, owner of Gasthaus Zur Elli, has been running her restaurant for the past 17 years and hopes to continue making her customers happy in the future.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

