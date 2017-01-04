Officials take oaths

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Elected, and re-elected Newberry County officials were sworn in Tuesday along with their deputies. Sheriff Lee Foster, Clerk of Court Beth Folk and Coroner Laura Kneece were sworn in by Judge E.C. Griffith Jr.

Foster was sworn in and then he immediately swore in around 70 deputies, which include deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch and the jail. During the November election Foster defeated challenger David Beddingfield.

This was the eighth time that Foster has taken the oath of office. During his next term he said he will have some personal mile stones. Before the end of this term, Foster will have been sheriff for 30 years and in law enforcement for 40 years.

“In this business, and I do not want to be boastful about it, that is pretty good to be able to survive all of that. I am very proud of that,” Foster said. “I have seen law enforcement change so much over the period of time I have been in. When I first came into office we had little training. You were given a badge, a gun and a car that you shared with someone else. We did not have cell phones. If you needed to use a telephone you had to get into a car and go to the nearest pay phone, or stop at a citizen’s house that would let us use their telephone.”

Foster added that if they needed a special piece of equipment, they either had to make it, borrow it or get someone to donate it. He says now the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is one of the most technologically sound law enforcement offices in the state.

Foster said he would commit to the same thing he did 28 years ago, and that is he will continue to do his best work and be available around the clock. He then quoted the television show “Scrubs.”

“I can’t do this all on my own, I’m not Superman,” he said. “But in the words of an immortal and wise knight, ‘do, or do not, there is no try.’ I ain’t no Superman.”

Folk was sworn in with the bible that she received as a gift from her mother, father and brother when she joined the church in 1960. Folk, who started in her new position today, said she is excited to be the new clerk of court.

“I have to thank everybody in the county who supported me during all the time I was running. I am ready to get started working for the county and doing everything I can. Everybody can come in and we will be glad to wait on everybody that needs to come in,” she said.

This will be Folk’s first term in office. She defeated Rick Lail in November.

After being sworn in, Folk swore in her deputy, Beverly J. Brehmer. Folk said Brehmer is a tremendous asset to the office, and enjoys working with her.

“I have been with the Clerk of Court’s office for 25 years, it is a privilege and an honor to serve them in this capacity and I look forward to doing a great job,” Brehmer said.

This is also Kneece’s first term in office, after she defeated Lewis Lee in November. Kneece said becoming the coroner of Newberry is such an exciting experience in her life.

“I have worked very hard through my career for us to get here, and I am ready to go to work for Newberry,” she said.

After Kneece was sworn in she swore in her deputy, Kevin Worley.

“I appointed Kevin Worley who will be my chief deputy coroner. I have known Kevin for 20 plus years. We worked together at the state and we kinda teamed back up when I started running for coroner here in Newberry, and I know he is going to do a great job for the county,” Kneece said.

Worley has 27 years of experience as a paramedic and 23 years of experience in law enforcement. He said he is ready for the new chapter in his life and he is looking forward to working with Kneece as her chief deputy.

“We look forward to serving Newberry County and hope to provide them with a very compassionate office and provide the best service possible in a time of need,” he said.

Auditor Donna Lominack and Treasurer Karen Smith will take their oaths in July, according to Constitutional Statutes that govern their positions.

Beverly J. Brehmer is sworn in as the deputy clerk of court. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0941.jpg Beverly J. Brehmer is sworn in as the deputy clerk of court. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Laura Kneece takes the oath of office to become coroner. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0908.jpg Laura Kneece takes the oath of office to become coroner. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Laura Kneece’s family surrounds her as she takes the oath. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0909.jpg Laura Kneece’s family surrounds her as she takes the oath. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Kevin Worley takes the oath of office to become the chief deputy coroner. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0918.jpg Kevin Worley takes the oath of office to become the chief deputy coroner. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Beth Folk takes the oath of office to become the clerk of court. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0928.jpg Beth Folk takes the oath of office to become the clerk of court. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Beth Folk’s family stands beside her as she takes the oath. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0929.jpg Beth Folk’s family stands beside her as she takes the oath. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster takes the oath of office for the office of the sheriff. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0946.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster takes the oath of office for the office of the sheriff. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster’s family stands next to him has he takes the oath. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0952.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster’s family stands next to him has he takes the oath. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County deputies take the oath of office. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0956.jpg The Newberry County deputies take the oath of office. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Chief Deputy Todd Johnson holds his hand up high as he takes the oath. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0959.jpg Chief Deputy Todd Johnson holds his hand up high as he takes the oath. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster shows off his Yoda shirt during his oath. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0961.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster shows off his Yoda shirt during his oath. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

