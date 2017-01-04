Reuben Students of the Month

The following were the Students of the Month at Reuben Elementary School for November/December, 2016: Cristian Luna-Gonzalez; Koen Dougherty; Kryslee Rogers; Abby Beni; Carlos M. Santiago; Zaydy Rodriguez; Jarius Gallman; Jasmine Kinard; Kyra Paul Not Pictured: Bristol Folk; JoJo Ceja

The following were the Students of the Month at Reuben Elementary School for November/December, 2016: Cristian Luna-Gonzalez; Koen Dougherty; Kryslee Rogers; Abby Beni; Carlos M. Santiago; Zaydy Rodriguez; Jarius Gallman; Jasmine Kinard; Kyra Paul Not Pictured: Bristol Folk; JoJo Ceja http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NovDec_SOM.jpg The following were the Students of the Month at Reuben Elementary School for November/December, 2016: Cristian Luna-Gonzalez; Koen Dougherty; Kryslee Rogers; Abby Beni; Carlos M. Santiago; Zaydy Rodriguez; Jarius Gallman; Jasmine Kinard; Kyra Paul Not Pictured: Bristol Folk; JoJo Ceja Courtesy photo