Reuben Students of the Month

The following were the Students of the Month at Reuben Elementary School for November/December, 2016: Cristian Luna-Gonzalez; Koen Dougherty; Kryslee Rogers; Abby Beni; Carlos M. Santiago; Zaydy Rodriguez; Jarius Gallman; Jasmine Kinard; Kyra Paul Not Pictured: Bristol Folk; JoJo Ceja
The following were the Students of the Month at Reuben Elementary School for November/December, 2016: Cristian Luna-Gonzalez; Koen Dougherty; Kryslee Rogers; Abby Beni; Carlos M. Santiago; Zaydy Rodriguez; Jarius Gallman; Jasmine Kinard; Kyra Paul Not Pictured: Bristol Folk; JoJo Ceja