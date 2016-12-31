Posted on by

Santa’s Workshop brings the fun


Santa Claus was available for photos in Memorial Park during North Pole Nights, held on Fridays in December.


The snow machines ran during Main Street Lights 2016 and during North Pole Nights to the delight of many children and those who are children at heart.


Munson Summer performed with students at Santa’s Workshop, held at the Chamber of Commerce during North Pole Nights.


This youngster gets some help during craft time at Santa’s Workshop, held at the Chamber of Commerce during North Pole Nights.


Craft time at Santa’s Workshop at the Chamber of Commerce During North Pole Nights.


