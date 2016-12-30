Top 2016 sports stories

NEWBERRY COUNTY — This year there were seven major sports stories in The Newberry Observer. These stories had a major impact on the Newberry County community, or were notable on a nationwide scale.

1. The Chicago Cubs, and CJ Edwards, win the 2016 World Series

In November, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108 year curse and won the 2016 World Series. CJ Edwards, a Prosperity native, was on the team and played during the final game of the series. Edwards’ entrance into the game occurred after Cubs pitcher Aroldis Chapman was taken out at the bottom of the 10th inning. Edwards said it was bittersweet because

Chapman did a good job in the playoffs. But Edwards said Chapman had a hiccup in Game Seven, which will happen in baseball.

Edwards’ highlight moment came in game seven in the 10th inning when he said he got the two biggest outs in baseball: He struck out Mike Napoli and Jose Ramirez grounded out.

2. Newberry College Wolves are the 2016 SAC Champions

The Newberry College Wolves won the 2016 South Atlantic Conference in November. The Wolves outscored visiting Wingate (8-3, 5-2 SAC) 13-0 in the fourth quarter for a 27-22 win that handed Newberry (10-1, 7-0 SAC) its third-ever and second outright conference championship and assured the Wolves of a postseason bid.

3. Newberry College to host 2017 NCAA tournament.

In June it was announced that Newberry College would serve as the host school for the 2017 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf South Super Regional tournament in May 2017. The tournament will be a 54-hole event played May 8-10, 2017, at the Member’s Club’s Woodcreek course on the outskirts of Columbia.

The announcement of Newberry’s successful bid to host the 2017 South Super Regional marks the first NCAA postseason event held at a predetermined site in South Carolina since the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the state house in July 2015.

4. MCHS wrestling team wins regionals

In January it was announced that the Mid-Carolina High School’s wrestling team made history by winning regionals and being undefeated in their region. This win was the first time in the program’s history, according to Head Coach Ethan Campbell.

5. Ty Elkins to play in 2017 Rugby League World Cup

Newberry native Ty Elkins has made a name for himself in the world of rugby, which lead him to not only be play in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, but also be on the The Toronto Wolfpack. Which is a professional Rugby League team dedicated to progressing through the English Rugby Football League’s (RFL) ranks, from League 1 to the Super League.

This is Canada’s first professional Rugby team, and the world’s first transatlantic professional sports team.

6. MCHS Wall of Fame

In August Mid-Carolina High School has added a new feature to the school — a Wall of Fame that honors Mid-Carolina graduates who have played at the college level, earned a letter at the college level and graduated from college, or if they played professionally. The wall had 40 inductees, ranging from a 1954 graduate to a 2012 graduate.

7. NHS gets a new stadium

Newberry High School officially unveiled its new stadium to the public on Sept. 30 when the Bulldogs hosted Woodruff High School. Whether the public attended the game to take a look at the new stadium, or if they just came out to enjoy football, Haney said that the local turnout was great.

The new stadium is not only an improvement, but also safer than the previous one. The project cost around $4 million.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

