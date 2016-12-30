Top 10 from 2016

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In 2016, The Newberry Observer reported on a number of breaking news and major happenings in Newberry County, ranging from the tragic death of Newberry County’s well-loved school superintendent to announcements of new industry locating here.

The following were our picks for the top 10 stories of the year:

1. The death of Superintendent Bennie Bennett

On April 16, 2016 Superintendent Bennie Bennett was killed in a wreck in front of Newberry High School. The wreck involved a Newberry County deputy sheriff who was responding to a call for assistance at a wreck on I-26. Bennett died instantly.

Many community members shared their memories of Bennett and their sorrow over his passing. Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said that the community lost a great leader, the School District lost a great mentor, his family lost a loving father and that he lost a great friend.

Following Bennett’s death, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously from the S.C. Association of School Administrators. The Newberry County School Board renamed a scholarship that the District provides to students looking to enter the educational field to the Bennie D. Bennett Teacher Education Scholarship and they voted to rename the District’s Administrative building after Bennett.

2. New businesses comes to Newberry, one leaves

This year there were five major announcements for economic development in Newberry County. In September it was announced that West Fraser would expand, committing to invest an additional $33 million into the county under their new fee in lieu of tax agreement.

In March, Falcon Boats made the move to Newberry County. The business moved into 750 Wilson Road to produce fiberglass fishing boats. The owners also brought in their existing company Marine Pro, a company that does boat repair. Falcon Boats plans to invest $1.5 million and create 35 new jobs over the next five years.

In July, it was announced ThermaFlo Inc. would begin operations in Newberry. Fifteen to 20 of the company’s current employees are expected to relocate to Newberry, with several additional positions to be sought.

This month, MM Technics of Germany announced it would build a 40,000-square-foot facility that represents a $12.6 million investment, and its first North American plant. The investment is expected to create 65 jobs over the next five years. This announcement also marked the first industry to move into the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park.

In April it was announced that Caterpillar intended to close its Newberry generator plant over the next 12 to 18 months. The facility provided 325 jobs to the county, making it one of Newberry County’s largest employers. Caterpillar has also been one of Newberry County’s largest taxpayers.

Rick Farmer, director of Economic Development, said that there is no way to overstate the impact of this closure, but in the long run Newberry County will recover.

3. Jim Suber named superintendent

Following the death of Benny Bennett in April, Jim Suber Jr., assistant superintendent for operations and administration, was named interim superintendent in Newberry County.

Suber said that he was honored that the board had the confidence in him to put him in the leadership position. The following month the School Board made it official, and voted to name him superintendent. Suber brought 36 years of experience with him to the position.

4. 2016 Elections

This year, there were major elections on both the national and local level. On the national stage, in February Newberry County voted with the rest of the state and named Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton the GOP and DNC Primary winners, respectively. Following that Primary, Newberry County picked Trump as the choice to be president.

On the local level, a number of new individuals were voted into office. Republican Rick Martin was elected as the representative for State House 40, defeating Democrat Carlton Kinard. Democrat Beth Folk was elected clerk of court, defeating Rick Lail, a Republican. Republican Laura Kneece was elected coroner, defeating Lewis Lee, a Democrat. Harriett Rucker, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Les Hipp for County Council District 5.

5. McArdle Trial

Theia Darion McArdle was found guilty of homicide by child abuse for the 2014 death of her 3-year-old son Gabriel. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with credit given for time served since Dec. 30, 2014.

During the course of trial, McArdle’s mother, Patrice, and Richard Bowman, her live-in boyfriend who was also scheduled to be tried for the homicide, testified. After being found guilty McArdle said “You guys have found the wrong one guilty.”

In August, Bowman plead guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 15 years.

6. Whitmire Homicide

In April, Jesse O. Sanders, 62, of Whitmire was shot multiple times, and his body dumped off U.S. 176 near Molly’s Rock Park. Michael Saheem Spears of Aiken was arrested a few days later and charged with the murder plus two counts of receiving stolen goods.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said investigators were able to catch Spears due to building intelligence, forensic intelligence and information gathered from interviewing.

Sanders and Spears met through the online classifieds website Backpage.com where Sanders contacted Spears, who had posted an advertisement as an escort on the website.

7. Matt DeWitt promoted to city manager

Matt DeWitt, assistant city manager, was named city manager for the City of Newberry in October. DeWitt took over from Al Harvey, who finished his second stint as Newberry’s city manager on Sept. 30. Harvey served as city manager from 1977-2000 and rejoined the city in April 2013.

DeWitt has worked for the City of Newberry since 2010.

8. Speer Street School completed

This year Newberry College finished renovations of the Speers Street Elementary School, which is now the Center for Teacher Education at Newberry College. The college purchased the property during the 2010-2011 school year. The building had been left abandoned since 2006.

Newberry College President Maurice Scherrens said the college did not have enough space or the right space for an education department, as the program had outgrown the space it had.

9. Newberry Community Choir final program

This year marked the final performance of the Newberry Community Choir’s annual holiday program. Mary Ann Hayes, director of the program, said that the choir will remain together, but this was the final Christmas program and that they were simply changing directions.

10. Body Cams go into use

This year the City of Newberry Police Department began using body-mounted cameras. South Carolina mandated in March 2015 that all police departments were going to have to implement body cameras.

That state allocated $48,000 for the cameras, the city submitted an application for $74,000. After securing the money from the state, 30 cameras were purchased for city officers. Police Chief Roy McClurkin said officers then went through extensive training sessions to train officers in the use of the cameras and the policies for them.

The number one story of 2016; The death of Superintendent Bennie Bennett. Pictured is a memorial at Bennett’s parking spot at the District office. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bennett2-1.jpg The number one story of 2016; The death of Superintendent Bennie Bennett. Pictured is a memorial at Bennett’s parking spot at the District office. File photos The number two story of 2016: New businesses comes to Newberry, one leaves. Pictured is the creation of a fiberglass fishing boats at Falcon Boats. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0424-1.jpg The number two story of 2016: New businesses comes to Newberry, one leaves. Pictured is the creation of a fiberglass fishing boats at Falcon Boats. File photos The number three story of 2016: Jim Suber named superintendent. Pictured is Suber. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0925-1.jpg The number three story of 2016: Jim Suber named superintendent. Pictured is Suber. File photos

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

