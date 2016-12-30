Area Events & Happenings

First Day hike

UNION – A First Day Hike will be held Jan. 1 at Rose Hill Plantation to help start the new year in style.

The hike on the half mile trail will start promptly at 10 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Along the way, participants will explore the nature and history on the park.

The hike is free and no reservations are required. Participants should dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking shoes. Binoculars, insect repellent and a camera are optional.

At 11 a.m., the park will hold a tour of the historic Gist mansion. Tour tickets can be purchased in the park office.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist and is located at 2677 Sardis Road in Union.

Call 864-427-5966 or send an email to rosehill@scprt.com for more information.

Horseshoe Falls hike

CLINTON — A First Day Hike to Horseshoe Falls at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 1.

The ADA trail from parking to the Horseshoe Falls Overlook is a bit more than a tenth of a mile. The boardwalk is wheelchair and stroller friendly and there are benches at the overlook.

Participants will see the winter woods along Cedar Shoals Creek and stop at the falls overlook and hear the story of the legend of Horseshoe Falls.

The hike will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Those planning to participate should register so park officials know how many to expect. The trail is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at 864-938-0100 for more information or to register.

