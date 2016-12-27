Newberry Academy supports local Christmas toy drive

NEWBERRY — Lower School students in grades one through 5 at Newberry Academy recently collected toys to support the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Students brought in dolls, cars and even a bicycle, which were presented to representatives of the sheriff’s office during the Academy’s Christmas Program on Dec. 8.

The Christmas Toy Drive has been conducted by the Sheriff’s Office for many years in an effort to help under-privileged children throughout Newberry County receive toys and other gifts for Christmas.

“Newberry Academy is committed to supporting our community and it gives us great pride to be able to participate in this year’s Christmas Toy Drive,” said Head of School Brian Fitzgerald. “We appreciate the support of all of our families in this initiative and know that our students were very excited to present the toys they had collected.”

Newberry Academy students recently took part in donating toys in support of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas Toy Drive. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NA-Toy-Donations-1.jpg Newberry Academy students recently took part in donating toys in support of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas Toy Drive. Courtesy photo