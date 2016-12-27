Posted on by

Little Mountain holds Christmas drop-in


The Holy Trinity Youth Group stopped by the Little Mountain Christmas Drop In and sang Christmas carols.


Courtesy photos

Each member of Little Mountain Council Council brought some food for residents to enjoy.


Courtesy photos

Including the Youth Group, Council estimates around 65 people came to the holiday celebration.


Courtesy photos

The Holy Trinity Youth Group stopped by the Little Mountain Christmas Drop In and sang Christmas carols.

Each member of Little Mountain Council Council brought some food for residents to enjoy.

Including the Youth Group, Council estimates around 65 people came to the holiday celebration.

The Holy Trinity Youth Group stopped by the Little Mountain Christmas Drop In and sang Christmas carols.
http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_20161211_151953885.jpgThe Holy Trinity Youth Group stopped by the Little Mountain Christmas Drop In and sang Christmas carols. Courtesy photos

Each member of Little Mountain Council Council brought some food for residents to enjoy.
http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_20161211_140352118.jpgEach member of Little Mountain Council Council brought some food for residents to enjoy. Courtesy photos

Including the Youth Group, Council estimates around 65 people came to the holiday celebration.
http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_20161211_151924368.jpgIncluding the Youth Group, Council estimates around 65 people came to the holiday celebration. Courtesy photos
comments powered by Disqus