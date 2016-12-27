Little Mountain holds Christmas drop-in

The Holy Trinity Youth Group stopped by the Little Mountain Christmas Drop In and sang Christmas carols.
Each member of Little Mountain Council Council brought some food for residents to enjoy.
Including the Youth Group, Council estimates around 65 people came to the holiday celebration.
