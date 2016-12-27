Guilty pleas accepted during General Sessions

NEWBERRY — Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood accepted the following guilty pleas during General Sessions court:

• Victoria Eigner, 35, of 421 Floyd St., Newberry, malicious injury to personal property $2,000 or less, 30 days or pay restitution of $150. Runs concurrent with third degree assault and battery, 30 days in jail, time served.

• Trevor James Garris, 20, of 107 Horace Court, Lexington, arson, five years in prison, suspended; time served, three years probation.

• Terrance Abrams, 18, of 2521 Upper Lane, Newberry, third-degree assault and battery by mob, sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, not to exceed one year in prison, suspended; time served, 18 months probation.

• Trinette Denise Edwards, 38, of 2145 Palmetto Pointe Drive, Newberry, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, five years in prison, suspended; time served, five years probation.

• Jonathon Isiah Boyd, 25, of 5227 New Hope Road, Pomaria, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 10 years in prison, suspended; five years and three years probation.

• Michael Saheem Spears, 22, of 222 Reid Drive, Aiken, possession weapon during violent crime, five years in prison. Concurrent with a voluntary manslaughter charge, 23 years in prison. Credit time served since April 14, 2016.

• Linda Gilliam Graham, 60, of 178 Holly Circle, Newberry, violation drug distribution law, three years in prison, suspended; time served, two years probation.

• Jason Leon Herbert Sr., 32, of 215 Green Acres Lane, Newberry, malicious injury to personal property, 30 days in jail, suspended; time served. Concurrent with domestic violence, 90 days in jail, time served.

• Raymond Allen Johnson, 33, of 800 Pine Springs Road, Columbia, forgery, three years in prison, suspended; time served. Concurrent with another forgery charge.

• Thomas Andrew Lyles, 52, of 3022 Kings Drive, Newberry, burglary, 10 years in prison, suspended; credit time served since Oct. 30, 2016. Concurrent with another burglary charge.

• Brandon Lavonachet Stevenson, 31, of 146 Pinckney St., Chester assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 11 years in prison. Concurrent with armed robbery charge.

• Cortez Malic Bouknight, 33, of 196 Green Acres Road, Silverstreet, third degree domestic violence, 90 days in jail, suspended; time served.

• Quentin V. Brown, 29, of 2307 Rosalyn Drive, Newberry, second degree domestic violence, two years in prison, suspended; time served, one year probation.

• Rodney Anez Coleman, 45, of Rt 1 Box 15, Blair, third degree domestic violence, 90 days in jail, suspended; time served.

• Ray Andrew Davis, 30, of 633 Bush River Road, Newberry, third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, 15 years in prison, suspended; 9 years, three years probation, given credit since May 20, 2016.

• Terry L. Dominick, 23, of 32 B S Mitchell Drive, Prosperity, third degree assault and battery, 30 days in jail, suspended; time served.

• Calvin Glenn Austin, 46, of 515 Wright St., Newberry, third degree domestic violence, three years in prison, suspended; time served, 18 months probation. Concurrent with second degree domestic violence.

• Jasenko Marquell Wright, 30, of 321 James Williams Road, Newberry, third degree domestic violence, 90 days in jail, suspended; time served, one year probation.