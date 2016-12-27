Man jailed on weapon, drug charges

NEWBERRY — A man with repeated prior drug convictions and weapons violations as well as an admitted gang member was arrested early Saturday morning on drugs and weapons charges.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a checkpoint at the intersection of Main Street and Brown Street in Prosperity around 2 a.m. Dec. 24 when a vehicle approached the checkpoint and stopped. The deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and investigated further.

When the passenger was removed from the vehicle, deputies found a large quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine on his person. The deputies located marijuana in the vehicle. They also found an AK47 style gun with a fully loaded clip in the van.

Scottie Lee Cromer, 34, of 145 Federal Lane in Prosperity was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine (third offense), possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (third offense), possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Cromer, who is a self-admitted member of the “Bloods” gang, has two prior convictions for illegal drugs and previously served a seven-year federal sentence for weapons violations.

Sheriff Lee Foster said that investigators will be requesting that Cromer’s bond be denied. Foster also said that investigators had contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to have them again pursue federal firearms charges against Cromer.

“I would like to commend the deputies for their alert action and detailed investigation,” said Foster. “Had they not been alert and properly trained, this situation could have easily went very badly. Their quick and proper action based upon their training and experience led to this arrest without incident.

“Because of our great working relationship with many federal agencies, we were able to reach out to those agencies in cases such as Cromer’s previous case and this case to have the federal authorities obtain enhanced penalties and sentences for such repeat offenders,” he added. “It takes years and good communication with these agencies to build the relationships it takes to work closely together to put these repeated, armed offenders behind bars for as long as possible.”

