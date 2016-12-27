Bringing joy to Christmas

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office helped give hundreds of Newberry County children a merry Christmas with Operation Santa Claus. Through this program they gave out hundreds, if not thousands of toys.

Operation Santa Claus was started several years ago after a man broke into a home and stole Christmas toys. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office took the toys back to the home and Sheriff Lee Foster said it was difficult to punish the children for the misdeeds of their father.

“That same year we also had a family burned out and lost what little they had, and finally that same year some officials with the School District contacted us about some children that were not going to have a Christmas,” Foster said. “At that time those programs had closed. The operation sprang out of those difficult situations and have grown every year. That was our calling to go forth and help the children.”

Deputy Sherri Scott said they started giving out toys Dec. 19. On that first day they assisted 85 to 100 families, and that number fluctuated day to day. To be helped through this program families had to sign up.

“We take letters out to the school guidance counselors, and they usually give them out to the neediest kids. One counselor said it came from the kids who get free or reduced lunch, or kids they see need a little extra food, those are the ones they give it out to,” Scott said. “The fire department recommends families. There was a family that got burned out right before Thanksgiving and we took gifts and stuff so they could have a good Christmas.”

The Department of Social Services also recommends families for the program. To sign up, families must have the children’s identification, proof that they live in Newberry County, proof that the children live with them and proof of income.

Families are given an appointment card and after showing the card, the children pick out their toys, while the parents wait in the front of the building. Scott said the parents are allowed to pick out clothing they have available while they wait.

The children go through a room filled with toys and are allowed to pick out one big toy and four small toys. A big toy is considered a toy that costs more than $20. Children are assisted by a volunteer, which can be a someone from a local church, an NCSO staff member or the community.

“This is just a good thing to do for the community, a real blessing. Most people think it is getting the kids gifts, but the joy is seeing their faces light up and the blessing it brings to me helping them have a better Christmas,” said Janice Dennis of Smyrna Presbyterian Church.

This year Operation Santa Claus had so many donations that Scott was unable to give an estimate. The NCSO also received a number of unique donations, including $15 gift cards from the Pi Beta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to go to older youths who could not find toys that fit their age group.

“The Newberry Community Choir has always participated during their annual concert along with the motorcycle toy run that takes place every year. This year the new Santa Workshop by Dean Mayer and friends in the Parr Building was a big help,” Foster said. “A good many of our industries participated in either bringing toys or raising money. Several sororities donated gifts. So many Sunday School classes participate and just folks that walk off the street with a toy or a donation.

“It is really a county wide operation. We just cannot mention everyone that has done good. Santa was watching and he knows who you are and you are on the nice list,” Foster added.

One different donation received this year was pillows donated by Cross Point Church in Prosperity.

“It is amazing how many kids do not have pillows. These were nice pillows with pillowcases that have sayings to let the children know they are loved and cared for,” Foster said. “Also Zion United Methodist Church provided knitted of caps, ponchos, shawls and scarfs that were very popular.”

Foster’s favorite part of Operation Santa Claus is seeing the joy on the faces of the children that otherwise would not have a Christmas.

“I tried to give one little girl a knitted stocking. She said we are not able to celebrate Christmas because Santa does not know where we live. That was heartbreaking, but we told her that Santa had not forgotten her and that he leaves toys at the Sheriff’s Office for children that he cannot find because they had moved,” he said.

The children are allowed to pick out four small toys and one big toy. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0863.jpg The children are allowed to pick out four small toys and one big toy. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Sheriff’s Office received donations from many individuals and organizations throughout Newberry County to help give toys to children. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0864.jpg The Sheriff’s Office received donations from many individuals and organizations throughout Newberry County to help give toys to children. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer When children come in they receive a buddy that helps them pick out toys. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0867.jpg When children come in they receive a buddy that helps them pick out toys. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

