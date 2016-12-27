Opera House receives $25,000 grant

Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Rep. Walt McLeod present a grant check for $25,000 for the Newberry Opera House Foundation to Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, and Phill Spots, chairman of the Newberry Opera House Board. The grant was given to the Newberry Opera House from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The $25,000 grant was authorized by the 2016-17 State Appropriations Act.

