Newberry College fraternity adopts NES

NEWBERRY — Culture for service and service for humanity was expressed locally this fall, as the Newberry College chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity partnered with Newberry Elementary School to provide mentoring and tutoring to male students.

Fraternity members have visited weekly with their assigned students. Their influence extends beyond academics as these young men become role models for the elementary school students. These efforts not only help promote and advance education, but the outreach helps mold and form fraternity members.

“It means a great deal for us to have these young men on campus to set examples as positive role models,” said NES Parenting Coordinator Sheila Brown. “This partnership also helps the volunteers develop interpersonal skills and explore whether education may be their life’s calling.”

Pi Beta Sigma Chapter President Willie Glover mentioned how the Adopt-a-School program is part of Sigma philanthropy called “I Am My Brother’s Keeper (IAMBK).”

Since service is a core principle of Pi Beta Sigma, Glover said the group chose to serve a school in the area surrounding Newberry College. Associating value added activities and educational service hours with the fraternity brand is one way that the partnership is mutually beneficial. The partnership continues school-fraternity efforts that started in 2015.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity members interact with students at recess at NES as part of their visit. Pictured are Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity members with NES Principal Reggie Wicker and NES Parenting Coordinator Sheila Brown.