NHS Student Government gives back

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Student Government participated in several community service projects this month.

All grade-level officers and executive council adopted a local child from the community Angel Tree. The students raised funds and shopped local businesses so these children would get to experience Christmas this year.

In addition to the Angel Tree, the senior class has worked with guidance to raise gifts and funds for the Secret Santa for Seniors project that benefits senior citizens in the community that are shut ins. The senior class also raised over $100 to be used to buy donations for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots this year.

All the student government members are learning the importance of supporting local charities and giving of their time and energies in the community.

