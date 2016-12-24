Newberry duo wins Farm Bureau talent contest

MYRTLE BEACH — Chloe Minick and Cagnee Minick won top honors in the SC Farm Bureau Talent Contest Senior 1 Division held recently in Myrtle Beach during the organization’s 73rd annual meeting.

They are the daughters of Keith and Katrina Minick of Newberry County.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization celebrating and supporting family farmers, locally grown food, and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education, and community outreach.

By connecting farmers to the larger community, Farm Bureau cultivates understanding about agriculture’s importance to South Carolina’s local economies. To learn more, log on to scfb.org.

Chloe Minick, left, and Cagnee Minick, second from left, won top honors in the SC Farm Bureau Talent Contest Senior 2 Division held recently in Myrtle Beach during the organization's 73rd annual meeting. Holly Whiten of Oconee County took first runner-up, while Katy Raisch of Beaufort County was named second runner-up.