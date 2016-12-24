Local leaders recognized

MYRTLE BEACH — Nearly 1,000 Farm Bureau members from across the state gathered Dec. 1 for the 73rd annual meeting of the S.C. Farm Bureau Federation not just to prepare for the year ahead, but to celebrate accomplishments of members and progress made in the General Assembly.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duval, a Georgia farmer, spoke about upcoming issues the Farm Bureau will face in 2017. He encouraged members to work together to form a strong alliance among all farmers, and lend a helping hand to fellow farmers near and far when needed.

South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice was given South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation’s Congressman of the Year award. Rice was nominated for his commitment to the agriculture industry in the state and positive impact on policies that affect farmers and ranchers.

“I’m incredibly humbled by the support from the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and am truly honored to be named Congressman of the Year by this outstanding organization,” said Rice. “My sincere thanks to all those in the ag industry who work to provide for our state and country. I know how important agriculture is to our district and will never stop fighting for farmers.”

Jimmie Lee Shaw of Newberry County was among nine individuals named the 2015 Government Relations All-Stars for their progressive advocacy of SCFB’s priority issues in the General Assembly. They each received a clock representing the time they dedicated to the work of Farm Bureau.

Steven Long of Newberry County took home $500 in STIHL merchandise and $500 cash after winning the SCFB Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet. Long competed against 10 other contestants in a face-to-face discussion about membership engagement and organizational growth.

Dan Swenson of Newberry County was named a finalist for the SCFB Young Farmer and Rancher Excellence in Agriculture Award. Finalists will compete for $500 and a Polaris ATV.

The contest winner for both the Achievement Award and the Excellence in Agriculture Award will be announced in February at the 2017 SCFB Young Farmer & Rancher Conference in Charleston.

The S.C. Farm Bureau Federation recently held its 73rd annual meeting in Myrtle Beach. SCFB President Harry Ott, left, and American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall spoke at the convention.