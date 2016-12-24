Shealy gets top honor

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Fire Department has named the 2016 Firefighter of the Year and he is a familiar name to many: Captain Gene Shealy.

“For me, it was a huge shock. Of course I never think I am going to be named Firefighter of the Year, but I always figured someone else is going to get it. Always figured someone else is more deserving of it than I am. So obviously it was a huge shock for me,” Shealy said.

The Firefighter of the Year winner is kept a secret until the annual appreciation dinner, held on Dec. 7 this year.

To be named the Firefighter of the Year, one of Shealy’s peers needed to nominate him.

“It is an honor to be nominated by a peer at the fire department. It is an honor to be recognized within a group that is so deserving of the award themselves. I think everyone here is deserving of an award like this,” Shealy said. “We have a great group of guys. These guys come into work every day and many of them go beyond the scope of their job to do wonderful things for the citizens they serve.”

The 33-year-old Shealy was born in the City of Newberry to Al and Anne Shealy. He grew up in Newberry, and went go Newberry High School, where he graduated in 2002. During his time at Newberry High, Shealy was a member of the baseball team, a sport he still likes to play to this day.

After high school Shealy attended Piedmont Technical College, but said he did not finish his degree. Shortly after he started with the City Utility Department. He is currently working toward his bachelor’s degree in emergency management at Columbia College.

“I applied for a position, and accepted the position, of recruit firefighter in 2005,” Shealy said. “I attended the South Carolina Fire Academy in April of 2005, graduated eight weeks later. I made engineer in 2008, and from there I was made senior engineer later that same year.”

The reason Shealy got into the this career field is because of sports. All his life he has been involved in sports, whether it be team sports, competitive sports, athletic sports.

“I am still very much involved in athletic sports, organized and unorganized sports. To me, this job was geared toward those type of activities, a job that is very physically demanding, job that is team oriented and a job that, for me, requires great discipline. To me going to a fire or going to an incident is like game day in a sport, where you practice and practice, and for us it is training and training. You get the call and it is time to put that practice to work. To me it goes hand in hand,” Shealy said. “I guess that is what drew me to it. I think that is what draws a lot of people to it, the teamwork that is involved with it.”

Shealy can still remember the first call he received as a firefighter as well as his first fire. The first call he received came during the first night shift he worked.

“I laid there in the bed, it was just kinda strange, strange place, staying in the bed and the alarm went off. I just shot right out of the bed. I was geared up and ready to go, sitting on the truck waiting for the other guys to get on the truck,” Shealy said. “It was a fire alarm, and they run pretty regularly at a place we run pretty regularly. I was excited, for me the biggest call in the world.”

Shealy’s first fire happened when he was doing hydrant maintenance. The alarm came in for a working house fire. He arrived at the house and there was smoke showing from the residence.

“My captain, at that time, and myself made entry into the residence with a hose line, it was very different than anything I had ever experienced. Every fire I experienced before, that was training, controlled environment. To be inside a house that was on fire, with no instructors inside to call time out was a little different, something I will always remember,” he said.

In 2012 Shealy was promoted to lieutenant, and he accepted the position of Captain in 2014, over Recruitment and Retention. His current position was a part of a SAFER grant that the city received called recruitment/retention coordinator. That is a four year grant, and Shealy is currently on the third year of the grant.

“My position is to bring in new volunteers and get them on the right track for a good career as a volunteer or as a full time firefighter. For me, it is about helping these new volunteers get acclimated with the fire service, get comfortable when they come in as a new firefighter, to develop training programs for them to get them jump started in their career,” Shealy said. “It is very tough for volunteer firefighters to come into the fire service and get to the training level they need to be to make entry into a fire. For a volunteer, working a full time job, that could take two or three years. So I try and fast track them through that process.”

The retention part of his position is to find incentives to keep firefighters motivated and keep moral levels up.

“In a job that does not necessarily pay, it is about finding other ways to make them happy,” Shealy said. “I do have an award program, have a monthly impact responder award, quarterly impact responder award and a yearly impact responder award.”

Shealy said that the biggest reward he gets from what he does now is training new members and seeing them progress into firefighters.

“One of the greatest rewards that I have gotten, so far, is when I came on a scene at three o’clock on the morning to a house fire and saw a member that I had trained, and certified, fighting a fire on one of our scenes. To see the progression of these individuals and see how it could help our members is very rewarding,” he said.

Captain Gene Shealy (left) receives the 2016 Firefighter of the Year award from Chief Keith Minick (right). http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_GeneShealy.jpg Captain Gene Shealy (left) receives the 2016 Firefighter of the Year award from Chief Keith Minick (right). Courtesy photo

2016 Firefighter of the Year named

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.