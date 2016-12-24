Letters to Santa from Whitmire’s second grade

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope you had nice days off. Please bring me a few coloring books, a hachamal, a IPad coffee mug for my Da, a Christmas ordument for my Nana, a ring with Owen’s birthstone in it for Sheila, a IPod for Blake, a few ties for my Daddy, earrings with my birthstone in them for my Mama, a tie for Matt, a necklace for Mrs. Hall, and a lot of surprises. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Brantlee Roche

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want the movie adventures in babysitting. And American girl doll stuff and an American girl doll I also want baby doll stuff. I want a Barbie doll house. I also want gymnastics stuff to. I want a camera that prints out your pictures and I want some books. I also want surprises. Can I have a ball for my brothers, and can I have a dimen necklace for my mom.

Love,

Brooklynn Babb

P.S How are you and your elves.

Dear Santa,

Please surprise me and my family but I will still tell you I want. I want a xbox 360, Mindcraft, Call of duty, Nerf guns with nerf amo, Grand theft auto, a nerf knife and sword. Can you get my dad some underware? Can you get my mom, brother, and sister toys, books, and a computer? I know you love milk and cookies.

Love,

Bryce English

Dear Santa,

How you and the Elves doing? Can you please get me a legeo video game and Church shoes for Christmas? Can you get some stuff for my little brother, things like legos and Candy canes and a toy gun. And I a fit bit. I want it black. And a swat set with a hemlt and goggles with a gun too, and a cooking set but I don`t need a hat or a apron. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Collin Harmon

Dear Santa,

How are doing this year? Can you please bring me a Fitbit, toy guns, neaf guns, camo, a football, gopro, football gluvs, two football helmets, a soft bear, High tops, and magic tree house books? Please get my nanny an Ipad and a Iphone. Can you get my dad dad some underwear? Have a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Love,

Gabe Martin

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me some star wars Legos? Can you bring my daddy some ties and mommy some jelry, and nana some neclses? Can you bring Charlie some characters sets? Can you bring me the huge minimum fowkin Lego set and cilo reans ship Lego set? Can you bring me a battle droid figyer?

Love,

Gray Robertson

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Please bring some games

and a call of duty; a Nerf guns. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Hakeem Sims

Dear Santa, Please bring me a fitbit and a trampolie . Get my mom a shoe. Get my dad a watch and play station 4 and grand theft auto. Get my sister some toys. Tell the elf I said hi. I well give you some milk and cookies. Next year I will get you a card. Am I on the nice list?

Love,

Harmonie Hunter

Dear Santa,

How are you and pranser well for chrismis I want a 12gaje? And a knife for my brother. I want a hamike. I want the nowist kind of colldoty. I want a knife for my dad. I want coify cup for my nenny. I want a I phone. I want a nrfgun. Can I have a neciis for my mom. Can I have a hamer for my papa. Can I a dog treats for my 2 dogs. Can I have 3 toy moses for my three cats. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love,

Hayden Senn

Santa,

How are the reindeers? Do you know what I want for Christmas? Can you please get me these things? Elsa castal tent, Elsa Barbie, Trolls pillow, Elsa strechkin. And I will make you sum milk and cookies. Can you please get my mom a diminde ring? Have a merry Christmas. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Kinley Jones

Dear Santa,

Please Santa get me a cat, pretty please Santa get me a chiakin. the toy I want is a mirda doll. l want to get a bakball golu. l want a surirse a fish. l will live you cookies and milk. Are you busy today?

Love,

Raylin vicars

Dear Santa,

I want a American girl doll Lea with accessories. I want a yeaty cup. For my dad hunting gear. For my mom a dress. My granny and pappy want coffy mugs. Can you get Aubrey, Alyssa, and Vick-Vick a Simply Southern shirt? Bring Aubrey make-up and Alyssa perfume. Bring Nina some bones and Bella some tennis balls, and Peaches a toy mouse. Can you tell me how Rudolph’s nose glows?

Love,

Riley Garner

Dear Santa,

Does Holly my elf have an elf pet? Can I have a doll? Can my mom have a necklace? Can my sister have a IPhone? Can my cat have two cat toys and one bring my aunt’s dog a toy? Can I have some surprises? I will have cookies and milk waiting.

Love,

Sarah Prather

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I want A phone 7 water proof casse and A brakloie skrine. get my brother a barbe doll and I want a barbe jrem house and a amcen doll. Have a good Christmas!

Love,

Skylair duckett

Dear Santa,

I want a toy helicopter. I want a toy car. I want Minecraft. I want a toy plane. I want a transformer toy. I want a ps4 pro. I want a bb gun. I want an armer suit. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Tristan brown.

Dear Santa,

I hope you like my Christmas tree. Go to 2 homes because I live at my mom’s and dad’s. I want a Minecraft bow with aros, and I want a dimdnnd sword, and a better IPhone. Oh, and give the poor people presents. I want a xbox 360 and a pupe and a cat for dad. And I have been good! Are the elves doing good? I will give you cookies and milk.

Love,

Xander King

Dear Santa,

My name is Adam and this is what I want for Christmas. cosmos to save neice from a candle . A video camera so , I can record Youtube more often. some dogs a lab a golden retvier and a begle . so I can start my new chanel have a fun time in the sleigh

Love ,

Adam

Dear Santa,

I will bring you cookies and Milk. I will like these toys. A Ipod, a nintendodes, fitbit, a shirt that has holes in it for your thumb. My name is Alivia there is more, but can you get what you can?

Love,

Alivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton how are you doing in the north pole? I have been good all year long. So can I please have a perecint? And this is what I want for Christmas. I would like a football, a Lego set, and a nerf car, Hot wheels cars, and nerf tank/guns.

Merry Christmas Santa!

How is the north pole Santa is it hot or cold?

Love,

Braxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Brielle. This is the 6 things I want for Christmas. A new bike, karoke CDs, nerf guns, a glow in the dark shirts, a barbe house, 9 barbes, a baseball bat, and ball. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Brielle

Dear Santa,

I know I have not been so good this year. But please bring me some toys please. I would like a bike, kitten, Uno jackpot, bitty baby, ds games, iPod, laptop, puppy book, jacket, p.js, socks, swing set, and shoes

Love,

Brooklyn Roller

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Chloe Hix! How has your winter been? I hope it has been good! Here are some of the things I want a Dress with matching AG Doll dress and matching shoes, camera, nail polish, and lava lamp! I deserve it because I have been a good girl and a friend.

Love,

Chloe!

Dear Santa,

I hope I am not on the naughy list. I hope you give me toys that I have on my list. And, I hope you come to my house at 1 o’ clock. I love you Santa. I am thankful for you. At 1230 I will make you some hot chockalate and some cookies. I hope you like your breakfast. And you are the best Santa on earth.

Sincerely,

Edward

Dear Santa,

I have some questions for you. Do you have cats or dogs? How are you? I have been feeding my cats. I hope you have a good year. I only have two things I want for Christmas. I want a violin and A one-hundred-dollar gift card.

Happy Christmas!

Love,

Hunter Simpson

Dear Santa,

My Name is Ida Shields. Have you been delivering toys? This is all the stuff I want for Christmas. A tablet, A trick bike, Robotic chip, Bath and body works, cloths, American girl doll, bee be gun, puppy in my pocket, kitty in my pocket and a stuffed animal that is a dog.

Sincerely,

Ida Shields

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenleigh. For Christmas can I please a science kit, Furby connect, Hatchmail, Reindeer, and a puppy. You are special to all of us. Thank you for delivering presents to us.

Love,

Kenleigh Epps

Dear Santa,

My name is Lauryn. I want a IPad, a arignal DS, a hatchamall, wyfi, computer/tablet, A huverbord, a jime nasteks set, all blind Bags, 4 red elfs and 1 Green elf, A amebo card, a bow in arrow and a trip to the north pole. Because I’m sorry hav bad. I’ve been it was not my mom’s fault it was my Fault. I’m so so so sorry.

Love,

Lauryn

Dear Santa Clauses

My favorit toys are a remot control car. can you get me some fish bat four my tacale box?

And a little bit more and a toy eife. Please! I will name it clows.

Love,

Nathan

Dear Santa,

My name is Nikolas. I hope you had a very good year. We notice you are watching us. It’s about I want mashems, fashems, shells, jacket, pencils, sharpeners, sharpies, kittys,3ds, games, tablet, iPhone, and toys! I’m about to be 8! I love you Santa!

Love,

Nikolas

Dear Santa,

My name is Peyton Hayes. I have been wondering how long have you been delivering toys? You are special to me thank you for giving me a elf on the shelf. I have wanted a sky lander imagnator set. And a indian ah johns dress up set. I wish I could see you but I don’t want to take your magic away. What list am I on? because I don’t know. Here are some other things I want:

IPod

Bee Bee Gun

New video game

Stuff tiger

And a

Zomer kitty

I hope you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I think I should have these things because I am helpful so good old friend this is what I want a Smart phone, Nintindo2DS, Brain saw, Kindle, Science kit, Granade, and a real puppy.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa Clause,

My name is Zharia Robinson. I am seven years old. Is it cold in the North Pole. Have you ever shaved? How would you like to be my friend? By the way, this is what I want for Christmas. One hundred Barbie dolls, a horse, a baby monkey, a bike, a dirt bike, fifteen my life dolls ,a jumprope with a rainbow pattern, a IPad, chalk and dry erase board ,Wii, radio, a ice cream machine, twenty books, a pink Christmas tree for my room, one American girl doll, a new book bag, pieface show down.

Love,

Zharia