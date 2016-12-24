Letters to Santa from Maria S. Howe’s second grade class

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Brooks. I am 7 years old and I live in Prosperity. My elf, Chippy, has been visiting. I had to hide my Legos from him so he wouldn’t mess them up. I’ve tried to be good this year but it’s so hard to do! For Christmas I would like a Nerf gun called Brainsaw. Please bring my brother Laban some presents also so he won’t go crazy. I hope you have a good trip! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Brooks Bowers

__________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Michael Carter. I am 7 years old and I live in Newberry, SC. How are you doing? I have tried to be a good boy this year. I hope you have a great Christmas. I hope the Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas. Can you please tell my elves to stop being bad and to stop stealing my toys? Thank you for getting me Christmas presents. Are all of the reindeer okay? Have I been naughty or nice this year? I hope I get lots of presents. For Christmas I would like a metal detector, a Nerf gun, and a real elf. I would also like a BB gun and all of the Magic Tree House books. Are the elves and reindeer ready? I hope you make it safely around the world!

Love,

Michael Carter

__________________________________________________________________

Dear Mr. Santa,

Hello! My name is Hudson Maxwell Defreese. I am 7 and I live in Prosperity. How are Mrs. Claus and the elves. I have tried to be very good this year, and I hope that you think I was. I would like a lot of “Who Was?” books for Christmas, history books, and old Civil War coins. A few surprises would be nice, too. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Have a Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Hudson Defreese

________________________________________________________________

Dear St. Nick,

Hello! My name is Ashlyn and I am 8 years old. I live in Prosperity. I have an elf named Lizzy and she will not move at all! Can you find out what is wrong with her? I’ve tried to be a good girl this year. Please bring me a playhouse, a pogo stick, and a new bike for Christmas. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thank you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please be safe!

Love,

Ashlyn Derrick

__________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jordan and I am 7 years old. I live in Prosperity. Thank you for my presents last year. This year, I would like a new Nerf gun and a football. Do you know Christopher Pop-In-Kins? We know him. He is Ms. Howe’s elf. We like him. He is a good elf. Please bring my mom a new necklace for Christmas and my dad some tools to work with. Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jordan Gallman

P.S. Tell Mrs. Claus I said “Hello!”

___________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is A’Jayla. I am 8 years old and I live in Prosperity. I have been a very good girl. Can you please bring me an elf? I would also like string to make designs with. I need about 200 pieces. I’d also like an XBOX 360, a hoverboard, and a skateboard. Thank you! My mom is going to have a baby soon. Can you please bring my new little sister some toys? Thank you!

Love,

A’Jayla Kibler

________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt. I am 7 years old and I live in Prosperity. How are your elves? Are the reindeer getting ready? Thank you for the gifts last year. I hope you have a safe trip around the world! If I’ve been good, I would like a Clemson short-sleeve shirt, some movies, a Clemson elf, and a long-sleeve Clemson shirt. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I’ll leave some milk and cookies for you! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Wyatt Mazza

P.S. Can you bring my dog, Blue, a bone for Christmas?

_______________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

My name is Briley Miller and I am 8 years old. I live in Prosperity. I love when you get us gifts. Don’t let the Grinch ruin your Christmas! How do you remember all the children? Do your elves know Christopher Pop-In-Kins, our classroom elf? Am I on the naughty or nice list? Are you magic? How many elves do you have? For Christmas I would like a moped, an Ipod, some books, cheer clothes, elf clothes, and an XBOX 360. Do you go to work? Does Mrs. Claus? Would you like me to lay out some cookies and milk for you? Can you tell me if my brother Jackson Miller is on the naughty or nice list? Please bring him some gifts too! Have a Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Briley Miller

___________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

This is Cade. I am 8 years old and I live in Prosperity. Am I on the naughty or nice list? My elves, Charlie, Garnet, and Sweeny are doing great at my house. In Ms. Howe’s class we have Christopher Pop-In-kins, a new elf, visiting. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas this year I would like some Clemson clothes and a Nerf gun. Thank you! I hope you have a great trip!

Love,

Cade Moore

____________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

My name is Braelynn. I am 7 years old and I live in Pomaria. Thank you for the presents from last year! I really liked them. They are cool. For Christmas this year, I would like a guitar. I am enjoying the elves. Mr. Jingles is hanging on the wall and Christopher Pop-In-Kins is on the board. They are fun. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Braelynn Newsom

_________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Taylyn. I am 7 years old and I live in Prosperity and in Newberry. I think my elf, Zoe, is funny. She has been hiding in my pantry! I wrote a story about her. For Christmas, I would like a Barbie Dream House and a few surprises, too. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good Christmas. Are your reindeer ready? I hope you all have a fun trip!

Love,

Taylyn Rosenberg

__________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

This is Aiden. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like two WWE wrestlers, some more Legos, a jumpy house, a ten-foot water slide, and a four-wheeler. I’d also like a remote control robot that turns off at night. Would you please send me a good, cuddly elf to hold and play with? I hope you have a good Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Aiden Thieman

__________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Leigha Ware. I am seven years old and I live in Prosperity. How are your reindeer and your wife doing? How are the elves? My whole family is going to West Virginia for Christmas this year. I would like an elf for Christmas. I would also like a gymnastics set and clothes. I loved my presents from last year! Thank you! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Leigha Ware

____________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? My name is Heaven. I am 8 years old. I live in Prosperity with my grandma, my Mom, and PoPo. I tried to be good this year. I want to have a good Christmas. Please bring me a dollhouse, some Shopkins, and some surprises. I love you!

Your friend,

Heaven Wicker

__________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Delilah. I am 7 years old and I live in Prosperity. How are you, your elves, your wife, and your reindeer? I will be in Kansas for Christmas this year with my family. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a Shopkins, a Skylander, a Skylander Portal, a moon book, and a bird-watching book. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! One more thing…My mom wants an elf for us to look after. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Delilah Anderson

_____________________________________________________________________________

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kason. I have a question. How do you get through the whole world in one night? I’m really excited for Christmas because my Grandma is coming to visit. This year, I have been REALLY good. For Christmas I would like a spinning top, some Legos, a remote control truck or car, Nerf guns, a Batman beanie cap, and anything else Batman. Please take my mom’s cancer away. I want her to be well again. This year I rode in the Prosperity parade with you. It was fun. I saw my classmates. I will leave cookies and milk for you and will leave dogfood for your reindeer. Every year we make snowcream with the snow that you drop. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Kason Pereira