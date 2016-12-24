Posted on by

Letters to Santa from Jan Hyman’s second grade class at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary


December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is John Weston Finley. What I want for Christmas this year is an Iphone watch, football pads, and lots of Pokemon cards. I also want a sky viper drone. Jack, my elf, has been very good this year, but he is so crazy. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love,

John Weston Finley

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Cooper Piersol. I’m a student at PRES. I would like to have a tablet, a playhouse, and a new elf. I hope I’m not on the naughty list.

Love,

Cooper Piersol

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Braleigh Kinard. I go to school at PRES. I am 7 years old. My birthday is June 12. I want an Iphone 6S, a cat, a laptop, a history book, a math book, a 3D pen, an art kit, a sewing machine, a pottery wheel, a white board, a big desk, a gymnastics bar, and a pool.

Love,

Braleigh Kinard

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Natalie Templin. I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School. I would like a bar and a beam for gymnastics. I do not want to be greedy so that is all I want. I love you Santa. Thank you! You are so nice. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Natalie Templin

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Amie Hogan. I go to Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. I would like a Silicone babydoll and a Baby Alive doll. I would like some new clothes for my Silicone babydoll and some gymnastic bars.

Love,

Amie Hogan

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Andrew Gray. How is Mrs. Claus? I like being a little silly. But I can also be really kind and I am smart. Oh, and I am at PRES. I think I have had enough practice so I want the real drone, Minecraft, Wiiu edition, and Story Mode.

P.S. – I like video games.

Love,

Andrew Gray

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaslei Boren. I’m 7 and a half. My birthday is January 17. I have a question for you. How old are you? What I want for my teacher and me is…my teacher wants a car and I want a brother. My teacher wants some books and I want a guitar and a microphone. I want stuff that glows. I want some iceskates and a sister for my elf. I want a flamingo bike, please. I want a coloring book and a pet fish. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Kaslei Boren

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jodeaunna Hill-Washington. I go to school at PRES. Can you bring me some toys and some clothes? Also, please bring me some shoes and a microphone.

Love,

Jodeaunna Hill-

Washington

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jackeline Ayala-Perez. I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. I want a Barbie car and a Barbie house and Barbie dolls. Thank you so much, Santa Claus!

Love,

Jackeline Ayala-Perez

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. Can you give my mom a maine coon cat, please? I am good at baseball and basketball too. By the way, can you say hello to Rudolph for me and all the other reindeer? Give them one hug each. I want some fireworks for Christmas.

Love,

Chandler Waites

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jenny Garcia-Hernandez. I go to school at PRES. For Christmas I would like to have a candy maker and new clothes and new shoes. I am 8 years old and I also want a new computer and phone.

Love,

Jenny Garcia-

Hernandez

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Chloe Schiffert and I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. I want an Ipod and an American Girl doll and a babydoll stroller. I also want a baby crib, a big white board with erasers, a computer, a trampoline, and a new bookbag, and a gymnastics bar and beam.

Love,

Chloe Schiffert

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

I love games. I love cool games. My school is Prosperity-Rikard. My name is Eric. I want a PlayStation for Christmas.

Love,

Eric Vazquez-Diaz

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Gavin. I am good at soccer. I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School. I want a karate set and a bike and that is not all. I want a hover board and that is all.

Love,

Gavin Thornhill

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Aidan and I am a second grade student. I live in Prosperity. I have a dog. My dog’s name is Cassie. Merry Christmas! I would like to ask for a toy, a new car.

Love,

Aidan Amick

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Dominic. How old are you? I want Thunder Tracks, Sky Shack, Zombie Strike, and a new Nerf gun. I would also like a new gun for my grandpa. Santa, please get me new clothes and an elf on the shelf.

Love,

Dominic Milhouse

