Letters to Santa from Jan Hyman’s second grade class at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is John Weston Finley. What I want for Christmas this year is an Iphone watch, football pads, and lots of Pokemon cards. I also want a sky viper drone. Jack, my elf, has been very good this year, but he is so crazy. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love,

John Weston Finley

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Cooper Piersol. I’m a student at PRES. I would like to have a tablet, a playhouse, and a new elf. I hope I’m not on the naughty list.

Love,

Cooper Piersol

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Braleigh Kinard. I go to school at PRES. I am 7 years old. My birthday is June 12. I want an Iphone 6S, a cat, a laptop, a history book, a math book, a 3D pen, an art kit, a sewing machine, a pottery wheel, a white board, a big desk, a gymnastics bar, and a pool.

Love,

Braleigh Kinard

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Natalie Templin. I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School. I would like a bar and a beam for gymnastics. I do not want to be greedy so that is all I want. I love you Santa. Thank you! You are so nice. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Natalie Templin

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Amie Hogan. I go to Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. I would like a Silicone babydoll and a Baby Alive doll. I would like some new clothes for my Silicone babydoll and some gymnastic bars.

Love,

Amie Hogan

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Andrew Gray. How is Mrs. Claus? I like being a little silly. But I can also be really kind and I am smart. Oh, and I am at PRES. I think I have had enough practice so I want the real drone, Minecraft, Wiiu edition, and Story Mode.

P.S. – I like video games.

Love,

Andrew Gray

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaslei Boren. I’m 7 and a half. My birthday is January 17. I have a question for you. How old are you? What I want for my teacher and me is…my teacher wants a car and I want a brother. My teacher wants some books and I want a guitar and a microphone. I want stuff that glows. I want some iceskates and a sister for my elf. I want a flamingo bike, please. I want a coloring book and a pet fish. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Kaslei Boren

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jodeaunna Hill-Washington. I go to school at PRES. Can you bring me some toys and some clothes? Also, please bring me some shoes and a microphone.

Love,

Jodeaunna Hill-

Washington

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jackeline Ayala-Perez. I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. I want a Barbie car and a Barbie house and Barbie dolls. Thank you so much, Santa Claus!

Love,

Jackeline Ayala-Perez

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. Can you give my mom a maine coon cat, please? I am good at baseball and basketball too. By the way, can you say hello to Rudolph for me and all the other reindeer? Give them one hug each. I want some fireworks for Christmas.

Love,

Chandler Waites

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jenny Garcia-Hernandez. I go to school at PRES. For Christmas I would like to have a candy maker and new clothes and new shoes. I am 8 years old and I also want a new computer and phone.

Love,

Jenny Garcia-

Hernandez

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Chloe Schiffert and I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elem. School. I want an Ipod and an American Girl doll and a babydoll stroller. I also want a baby crib, a big white board with erasers, a computer, a trampoline, and a new bookbag, and a gymnastics bar and beam.

Love,

Chloe Schiffert

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

I love games. I love cool games. My school is Prosperity-Rikard. My name is Eric. I want a PlayStation for Christmas.

Love,

Eric Vazquez-Diaz

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Gavin. I am good at soccer. I am a student at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School. I want a karate set and a bike and that is not all. I want a hover board and that is all.

Love,

Gavin Thornhill

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Aidan and I am a second grade student. I live in Prosperity. I have a dog. My dog’s name is Cassie. Merry Christmas! I would like to ask for a toy, a new car.

Love,

Aidan Amick

—

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Dominic. How old are you? I want Thunder Tracks, Sky Shack, Zombie Strike, and a new Nerf gun. I would also like a new gun for my grandpa. Santa, please get me new clothes and an elf on the shelf.

Love,

Dominic Milhouse