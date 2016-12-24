Letters to Santa from Anna Claire G. Farmer’s second grade class at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Marley. I am 7 years old. I’m so excited that Christmas is almost here. Are you ready to deliver presents? What I want is a robot and a trampoline. Say hello to the reindeer, Mrs. Claus, and the elves for me.

Love,

Marley Long

______________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear St. Nick,

I am Wyman and I am 7. How are you doing? Thank you for all the presents last year. I like how Rudolph is gifted. Thank you for letting Rudolph guide your sleigh every night. Can I have Nerf Terrascout this year?

Love,

Wyman Brooks

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon. I’m seven years old. How are you feeling this year? How are the reideer this year? How are the elves this year? How is Louie, my elf, doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? What is your favorite color? Thank you for the presents last year, especially the ipad. Oh yeah, I want a Wii U and 5 packs of football cards and two packs of Pokemon cards. Say hello to everybody at the North Pole.

Love,

Landon Templin

____________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Carson. How are you doing? I have been a little bad this year. I hope your reindeer are set up to go on the big trip. I want a Lego table, some baseball cards, and a 200 pound monster truck.

Love,

Carson Tedder

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Yelitza. I am 7 years old. Thank you for the presents that you gave me last Christmas. How are your elves and reindeer doing? For Christmas I would like Shopkin cards, Pencils cards, and Uno cards. I hope you have a good trip and a very good Christmas! Please do not forget my new sister, Gabriella. I would like some toys for her.

Love,

Yelitza Crisanto-Escalante

____________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope it’s not hard for you to go around the world. If I could come with you, I would help you. Your elf, you sent us at school, is being good. He has been playing tricks on us on the board. We were so excited for you to come to our house last year. This year I would like night vision glasses.

Love,

Gavin Mitchell

____________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Zane. How are you doing? I’ve been good this year. I am 7 years old. I would like to know how you get to everyone’s house on time. I want a Nintendo 2Ds to play games on. I will take anything else. After your elves are done wrapping presents give them some cookies. I need more clothes. Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Zane Hamilton

___________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Kelby. I am 8 years old. I think that I have already sent you a letter of what I want and holiday cheer. Well, this is one more thing I want…my own touchable elf. I love you.

Love,

Kelby Myers

____________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Zy. I am 8 years old. Are you excited that Christmas is right around the corner? I have tried to be good, even though Day Day, my brother, bugs me. Could you please bring me a new baseball bat and a tablet this year? Don’t forget DayDay.

Love,

Zy Neal

____________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen. I’m 7 years old. I’ve been very good this year. How is Chippy, my elf, doing? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Me and my brother, Cole, want Legos for Christmas and a lot more stuff too. I want the big, gray Starwars ship. I also want a Lego race car and a drag racing Hess truck. I am going to leave cookies for you.

Love,

Owen Berley

__________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Kole. I’m 8 years old. How are you? I want a telescope, legos, and linking logs. I’ve been nice. We are sorry for what happened to Fred, your elf, and Randoff, your reindeer.

Love,

Kole Kunkle

__________________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Princess. I am 7 years old. I want a Lee watch, a bike, an elf, a St. Nick, a jump rope, and a jeep that I can ride. I love the gifts that I got last year. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Princess Malachi

______________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

I hope you are feeling alright from delivering all of those presents last year. How are your elves doing? I am asking if you can get me that big teddy bear at the store. Can I please have one of the chocolate oranges in my stocking? Also, in my stocking I want some perfume. Can you tell everyone I said hi? Maybe when you are done delivering all of the presents to the kids, you might can take a nap. When you come to my house, I will set out some carrots, milk, cookies, and brownies. Have a save trip. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Casady Babb

XOXOXOXOXO

______________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylan. I am 7 year sold. I’m so excited for Christmas. Just a few more days til Christmas. I want a new big screen T.V., an xbox one, some games to go with it, and a phone. I will leave some cookies and milk and for your reindeer, I will leave some carrots. Love you!

From,

Dylan Horning

______________________________________________________________________________

December 8, 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen. I’m 7 years old. I am excited for Christmas. It is my favorite holiday. I love you, your reindeer, and elves. How is my elf doing and Tegan’s elf? I want an ipad mini and some cars. Can you please send a reindeer with Buddy to visit my house or a dog? How old are you, Santa? Thank you for the presents last year.

Love,

Owen Schaeffer