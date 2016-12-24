Literacy Council, community part of FAST program at NES

NEWBERRY — Students and parents did Zumba and other socio-emotive educational activities recently at Newberry Elementary School as part of the school’s Families and Schools Together Program.

The FAST programming provides a variety of informational and educational sessions for students and their families. Recent sessions have included topics such as financial literacy, self-esteem, living a healthy lifestyle/health and wellness and bullying prevention.

FAST presents an opportunity for parents, their children, and NES to connect with community resources, to engage in numerous activities, receive information on a variety of topics, and receive academic support.

During the last series, the students participated in a Spelling Bee and received assistance in math, spelling, and reading. Making was incorporated as the students painted birdhouses, and learned how to make healthy snacks.

The program contained an arts component as students read and recited poetry and participated in a skit. They also received books from the Newberry County Literacy Council.

For several years, Barbara Chapman, executive director of the Newberry County Literacy Council, has partnered with NES to develop and promote this program.

“Participation in FAST improves children’s behavior, emotional well-being and academic performance while increasing social capital among families,” Chapman said.

This is part of educating the entire child and part of the school-community connection that the faculty, staff and administrators at NES continue to nurture and develop.

“NES is thankful to other faithful individuals who continue to assist our school and students by volunteering their time and providing support,” said NES Parenting Coordinator Sheila Brown. “One form of support came recently from local businesses and individuals’ donations for our Rocket Auction. The annual auction and fish fry helped raise funds for our fifth grade students to attend a field study in Washington, D.C. Several organizations and individuals also donated school supplies for our students.”

The NES FAST program provides opportunities for personal growth and strengthening one’s self and one’s family. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_FAST.jpg The NES FAST program provides opportunities for personal growth and strengthening one’s self and one’s family. Courtesy photo