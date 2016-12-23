DSN Board recognizes employee service

The Newberry County DSN Board and Newberry Industries recognized staff and individuals for completing 10, 15 and 20 years of service on Dec. 14. Front row are, from the left, Denise Trapp, 10 years; Gary Beckett, 10 years; and Angela Palmer, 20 years. Back row are, from the left, Bob Jones, executive director; Jimmie Wheeler, 20 years; Bobby Henderson, 20 years; and Betty Sims, 15 years. Also receiving an award was: Christopher Simpson, 10 years.

The Newberry County DSN Board and Newberry Industries recognized staff and individuals for completing 10, 15 and 20 years of service on Dec. 14. Front row are, from the left, Denise Trapp, 10 years; Gary Beckett, 10 years; and Angela Palmer, 20 years. Back row are, from the left, Bob Jones, executive director; Jimmie Wheeler, 20 years; Bobby Henderson, 20 years; and Betty Sims, 15 years. Also receiving an award was: Christopher Simpson, 10 years. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7561.jpg The Newberry County DSN Board and Newberry Industries recognized staff and individuals for completing 10, 15 and 20 years of service on Dec. 14. Front row are, from the left, Denise Trapp, 10 years; Gary Beckett, 10 years; and Angela Palmer, 20 years. Back row are, from the left, Bob Jones, executive director; Jimmie Wheeler, 20 years; Bobby Henderson, 20 years; and Betty Sims, 15 years. Also receiving an award was: Christopher Simpson, 10 years. Courtesy photo