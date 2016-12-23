Come on down to Cafe 76

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — There’s nothing like sitting down and eating a down home southern meal. That’s what Cafe 76, located at 1587 Main St. in Little Mountain, hopes to provide its customers.

Cafe 76 was opened in 2007 in hopes of providing residents of Little Mountain a place to eat that didn’t mean they had to travel.

“There was no place to eat within seven miles of Little Mountain and we wanted to give people another option of home cooked meals that was close and convenient,” said Hope Reta, one of the owners of Cafe 76.

Her husband Phillip also owns the restaurant, although Michelle MacDonald and James Dyches Jr. are renting the building from the Retas.

Cafe 76 closed in 2010 with the intention of reopening in the future.

“Phillip was approached by the new people who had always wanted to run a cafe so we provided them with a fully functional turn key restaurant. We still own the cafe, but they are the general managers,” said Reta.

Like Reta, MacDonald also saw the need for a restaurant in the area.

“We felt the need for there to be a restaurant where you can have breakfast and lunch. We look forward to serving the community and providing them with delicious food. We saw that people were wanting a restaurant here,” said MacDonald.

Cafe 76 will be opening its doors once again on Dec. 28 from 6 a.m.- 2 p.m. They will be open Wed.- Sat. from 6 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday’s hours will run from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

They currently serve breakfast and lunch, ranging from burgers to salads. In the future, they hope to add supper to the menu. On Sundays they will have Sunday dinner along with desserts.

“The response that we have received from people has been great. People are excited about it opening back up, especially on Sunday, which we didn’t do before and because there aren’t a lot of places to eat at on Sunday. The whole atmosphere of the atmosphere is just real casual. There are street signs on the wall with corrugated metal on the walls,” Reta said.

Cafe 76, located in Little Mountian, is the place to eat if you are looking for a good southern meal. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cafe2.jpg Cafe 76, located in Little Mountian, is the place to eat if you are looking for a good southern meal. Coutesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

