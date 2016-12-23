NES presents special delivery at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA — Newberry Elementary School chorus students delivered at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital in early December. In addition to delivering their musical repertoire, the visit included a different kind of delivery.

NES fourth-graders, under the direction of Cerese Long, Library Media Specialist, made baby blankets to be distributed to area hospitals.

The NES chorus was part of a related arts team partnership to share holiday cheer through song at the same time warmth was spread by the blanket delivery to families and children in the intensive care and neonatal intensive care units there.

The chorus performed a variety of songs, including classics, ballads, rap and hip hop. The group did choreography as well. The performance also included members of the NES African drummers group.

“This opportunity to perform (at Richland Palmetto Children’s Hospital) gave our students a great example of something we have talked about in class, how as performers a performance is really about the audience, not the performer,” said NES Chorus Teacher April Session.

One mother of a hospitalized child was so moved that she called NES to express thanks. At the time of the NES performance, her child had been admitted to the hospital’s ICU. She told NES Principal Reggie Wicker how much it meant to her to hear from the NES students and hear the message in the music from children at a time when her child was hospitalized.

”The Holiday season can be a time people take for granted and get lost in busyness but for some parents, holidays mean a child may be in the hospital. We are so proud of our chorus students and related arts team for this outreach. It says a lot that a parent would take the time to call our school and express thanks for the impact. That call, that impact made it all worth it,” said Wicker.

Session said the NES chorus made such a favorable impression that it has been invited back to the hospital in the spring to perform again.

The NES chorus delivered a presentation at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital this Holiday season. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NES-chorus1.jpg The NES chorus delivered a presentation at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital this Holiday season. Courtesy photo