Pomaria Garmany Elementary celebrates Hour of Code

POMARIA — Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.

More than 100 million students worldwide have already tried an Hour of Code. Pomaria Garmany Elementary’s Hour of Code is making a statement that Pomaria Garmany is ready to teach the foundational 21st century skills.

In addition to this Hour of Code Week, PGE is offering this year a Coding Club that meets twice a month for grades 3 to 5. About 10 students are members of the Coding Club.

Visit http://hourofcode.com/us for more information about Hour of Code.

Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hour-of-code-1.jpg Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. Courtesy photos Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hour-of-code-2.jpg Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. Courtesy photos Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hour-of-code-3.jpg Pomaria Garmany Elementary School students in pre-k through fifth grade joined the largest learning event in history — The Hour of Code — during Computer Science Education Week, which was celebrated Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. Courtesy photos