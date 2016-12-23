SCE&G sets 2.4-million pound module for V.C. Summer Unit 3

JENKINSVILLE — South Carolina Electric & Gas Company has placed the 2.4-million pound CA01 module that will house steam generators and other components for V.C. Summer Unit 3, which is one of two reactors being built in Fairfield County.

The CA01 module is a multi-compartment steel structure within the Unit 3 containment vessel. It is approximately 90 feet long, 95 feet wide, and 80 feet high.It was placed on Dec. 16.

Considered a super module because it is too large to transport by road or rail, CA01 was assembled on the construction site in a 12-story Module Assembly Building. One of the world’s largest cranes, a heavy lift derrick that stands approximately 560-feet tall, was used to lift and set the massive module.

SCE&G and co-owner Santee Cooper are building two 1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. Westinghouse is the contractor, and Fluor is the construction manager.

Progress toward a clean, reliable energy future continues. Once the two units are complete, SCE&G will have one of the most balanced energy portfolios in the country. SCE&G anticipates that more than 60 percent of their generation will be non-emitting.

SCE&G is a regulated public utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 707,000 customers in South Carolina. The company also provides natural gas service to approximately 353,000 customers throughout the state.

SCANA Corporation, headquartered in Cayce, is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses.

The company serves approximately 707,000 electric customers in South Carolina and approximately 1.3 million natural gas customers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Information about SCANA and its businesses is available at www.scana.com.

