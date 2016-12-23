Prosperity receives community grant

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Town Administrator Karen Livingston presented to Council that the Town of Prosperity has been awarded a 2017 Community Pride Grant in the amount of $10,000.

This funding will be used to rehab the fountain in The Square and revitalize The Square to include a reading garden. The Town of Prosperity has partnered with the Prosperity Gardening Club and Literary Sorosis for this project.

The fountain will have a whole new look to it, along with lighting and having the ability to change colors for different holidays.

Livingston also reported that Town Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 to observe the Christmas holiday. Town Hall closed at noon on Dec. 23.

Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield reported that the department has been dealing with parking complaints in downtown Prosperity.

“We intend to issue warnings until the first of the year and then we’ll start actually issuing parking citations for habitual offenders,” Beddingfield said.

Habitual offenders are those who park in a two hour parking place for an extended period of time.

“Hopefully, by issuing warnings between now and the first of the year, people will heed those warnings and stop,” Beddingfield said.

The department is continuing to show its presence in local businesses, specifically downtown, as well as dealing with administrative tasks, keeping the department operating smoothly and make sure all administrative business is handled.

Since last month, the department reported cases of DUI’s, seizing narcotics and firearms.

Other business:

• Sgt. Harry Bodiford was sworn into the Prosperity Police Department.

• Council adopted The All Natural Hazards Risk Assessment and Mitigation Plan for the Central Midlands region of South Carolina and the Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement for Catastrophic Disaster Response and Recovery.

• A presentation by Tyler Ryan concerning updating the town website and public information distribution was rescheduled to Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. before the regularly scheduled Council meeting.

• Ed West reported for the Utility Department that they are continuing to work on water main projects in Prosperity. West stated that they have dropped off plans for the sidewalks for review, and also possibly speaking with merchants again regarding sidewalk issues. The Utility Department is also looking to start pouring concrete for new dugouts, if the weather cooperates.

Sgt. Harry Bodiford was sworn into the Prosperity Police Department during Tuesday's meeting. Also pictured: Prosperity Mayor Derek Underwood and Chief David Beddingfield.

