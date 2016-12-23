Pets of the Week

NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Truffle and MC are both looking for their forever family.

Both are sweet and loving cats. Truffle, 2, has been spayed. MC is a one and a half year old neutered feline.

Both are being cared for by Newberry County Animal Care and Control. For more information, call 321-2185 or visit them at 240 Public Works Drive in Newberry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.