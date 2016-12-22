Dutch Fork legends preserve past

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In 1873, O.B. Mayer wrote an article about a simple home visit to an ailing gentleman that turned into a trek down memory lane, the highway that connected his childhood to his present.

He left his car at Hope’s station, and whistled and sang as he walked though the woods. He walked to a place in the road where he wrote, “Recollections crowded fast upon me.”

He had come to a place where an abandoned old road once had led his father’s house and to his grandmother’s house. This special spot summoned boyhood memories of a cornfield, which was now overcrowded with pine trees.

He remembered a mysterious incident that had happened long ago on this old road. A girl named Molly was on a “culinary errand” from his house to his grandmother’s house when she started screaming, and ran back to the house, as “pale as a corpse with hair standing on end.”

When she had “recovered her power of utterance,” she said that she had seen a thing that had the body of a Billy goat and the head of a man.

The adults didn’t believe her story and sent her and her sister on the errand. They both came back with ear-piercing screams saying the “thing” had appeared again and had coughed and sneezed like it had a bad cold. No adults believed the girls, but the young O.B. Mayer did.

He thought it was the ghost of “old Schumpert” who could “metamorphosis himself” into different animals. He remembered that the children lined up behind Aunt Hannah, who was afraid of nothing, to see this “thing.”

The kids made a plan that if something happened, Molly was to run to Mayer’s grandmother’s house. As they approached the place in the road where the “thing” was spotted, there was a stump.

This was quite perplexing, because there was not a stump there before. The legend passed down said that “old Schumpert” had turned himself into a stump and could not change himself out of being a stump.

Perhaps the girls had eaten too much sauerkraut, or had worked in the field too long that day, but how else would one explain the stump that had not been there and now was? Oh the mysteries of history and the silliness of Dutch Fork legends.

Mayer crossed the long forgotten road to the main road. He reminisced about a wedding at his Granny Summer’s house. The women hustled about and there was “jollification” in the house and the young people danced with so much vigor that it was “dangerous for persons in delicate health” to be near them.

The fiddler played songs like: “Sligh’s Bob” and “Rip Tip Tido, Kate’s Got a Man.” At such weddings, the young people danced late into the night.

Mayer remembered peeping through the feet of the young dancers and watching Tom Sligh who was jumping in the air and crossing his legs three times before touching the floor.

Mayer also recalled that 20 years ago there were peach trees lining the road and these were planted purposely, so that those who traveled could eat, refresh themselves, and rest in the shade to continue on their long journey.

On his way home, Mayer decided to visit friends in Pomaria and saw an old barn and the tree that he used to hide behind and shoot doves. He saw broom straw to make broomstraw brooms, Sassafras and Persimmon trees.

Further up the road, near the Broad River, he remembered the sounds of the boatman’s camp. Mayer continued up the road to St. John’s Church where he wrote that one legend he had heard as a child was that the night after a rain, one can see shadowy figures moving with the fireflies in the woods.

St. John’s church and school were next in Mayer’s nostalgic road journey. In a Romeo and Juliet play the students put on for the community, quilts were hung on racks for curtains on the stage.

Near the door, was where “Romeo” poisoned himself with a cup of cold, pure water from Mrs. Epting’s spring. Mayer said he could see the spot where Douglass, a classmate, bled to death with Pokeberry juice. He recalled when he and Levi Stuck had a skirmish of “juvenile prowess.” Mayer said that Levi had won that teenage tussle.

An oak tree on the schoolhouse grounds still had the evidence of rocks and broken bricks from a “hard contested battle with a yellow jackets’ nest.”

This battle was only ended when recess was disturbed when the teacher yelled for them to come inside. Mayer called it a disgraceful defeat. He says that it was hard to go inside to the spelling lesson with the seven or eight stings from the angry yellow jackets.

However the most disturbing sound during the spelling lesson was the buzzing from a yellow jacket that had crawled up his breeches unnoticed. He grabbed that part of his trousers to stretch it far away from his leg and try and smash the buzzing insect in the folded fabric.

Little O.B. Mayer thought he had killed the angry insect, when he heard the horrifying “quivering whine” of the yellow jacket, which had crawled up higher and wanted total vengeance.

This next attempt at the slaying of this stinging pest was successful. He shook his squished body out of his breeches, and stomped him to “non-entity.”

A home visit to a patient turned into a trip down memory lane. What a blessing that in 1873, he wrote down his memories for us to enjoy today. One might think that he perhaps was walking down 176, and a road near where Hope’s Ferry was located.

Perhaps someone reading this article knows where this ferry was on the river. Mayer, in his nostalgic musings stated that,” instead of being refined by the freshness of the present, we are so prone to beckon the past.”

Enjoy life in the present, because the present quickly turns into the memories of the past. Take a child or grandchild and enjoy a fun time with them so that the present moments will be good childhood memories for them to recall in the future.

Keep a journal and record your present, so your past can be the history treasure of tomorrow.

