CJ Edwards visits Prosperity-Rikard Elementary

PROSPERITY — Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School had its annual Holiday Sing-a-long recently.

This year had a special surprise with the appearance of a special guest. Although the students anticipated that the special guest was Santa, this time it was Chicago Cubs pitcher CJ Edwards, returning to his elementary school roots.

The Sing-a-long was in conjunction with the annual Pajama Day for the school. Many of the classes had readings of Christmas stories and shared the joy of the season with song.

Performing were the first grade students, the fourth and fifth grade chorus, and two special feature songs by the Prosperity-Rikard faculty and staff with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Cray, Cray Christmas.”

Sherry Bedenbaugh, school secretary, introduced Edwards and said that a special guest was here. The students all thought that it could be an appearance from Santa Claus, but when she announced that it was a recent pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, the students immediately began shouting, “CJ, CJ CJ!!!”

Timothy Lyden, the school principal, did an impromptu interview with Edwards and asked him about his memories of Prosperity-Rikard.

He recalled that he remembered most earning the Citizenship Award twice during his elementary years. Edwards told the students that even though he was in the Major Leagues, there are still rules he has to follow set by the Baseball League.

“I might not like some of the rules but I have to do what they tell me because that is my job” said Edwards.

He reminded the students that it is important to follow rules.

“When I came in the school this morning there were four students sitting in the office that could not participate in today’s activities because they did not follow school rules. That was disappointing. You are all in here because you followed the rules and knew what was expected of you. Thank you for doing that,” said Edwards.

Edwards read “Llama, Llama, Holiday Drama” by Anna Dewdney to the students. The students sat quietly and intensely as Edwards relayed the story that had a special ending. It stated that gifts are nice, but there’s another – the true gift is we have each other.

Having the connection of the Town of Prosperity and the students at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School with CJ Edwards as a World Series pitcher rung true for this community.

Everyone that knows about the small town “String Bean Slinger” made the connection that we all have each other in knowing someone that played in the World Series.

Prosperity-Rikard staff members singing Rocking Around the Christmas Tree. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Prosperity-Rikard-staff-members-singing-Rocking-Around-the-Christmas-Tree-1-1.jpg Prosperity-Rikard staff members singing Rocking Around the Christmas Tree. Courtesy photos Sherry Bedenbaugh, school secretary, introduces CJ. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Sherry-Bedenbaugh-school-secretary-introduces-CJ-Edwards-to-the-school-1-1.jpg Sherry Bedenbaugh, school secretary, introduces CJ. Courtesy photos Students listening to CJ Edwards as he reads. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Students-listening-to-CJ-Edwards-reading-1-1.jpg Students listening to CJ Edwards as he reads. Courtesy photos