Time for Battle of the Bulge

NEWBERRY — The New Year is coming and so are the many resolutions to loss weight and make better, healthier lifestyle choices.

The NCMH Wellness Center’s Battle of the Bulge is a fitness program filled with exercise, diet and life enhancing information, challenges and prizes to get participants fit and feeling good over the 12-week program.

The program is available to the general public, but those with chronic health issues, especially diabetes, may also benefit greatly from participating in the program. The benefits of regular exercise for people with diabetes are unequivocal.

However, cardiovascular disease, which disproportionately affects people with diabetes, remains the leading cause of death for people with diabetes.

Recent studies have shown, more vigorous exercise may be needed to improve heart function and reduce rates of cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes. A high level of physical activity is associated with a 20–30% reduction in diabetes risk.

Exercise training also improves many other physiological and metabolic abnormalities that are associated with diabetes and heart disease such as lowering body fat, reducing blood pressure and normalizing dyslipidemia. Clearly, regular physical activity plays an important role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes and CVD.

Since physical activity has been shown in multiple studies to protect against the development of diabetes, physical training programs suitable for individuals at risk for diabetes should be incorporated into the medical care system to a greater extent.

The exercise program should consist of moderate intensity aerobic exercise. With the proper motivation and medical supervision, people with diabetes can enjoy regular physical exercise as a means of enhancing metabolic control and improving blood sugar.

NCMH Wellness Center offers such medical supervision. Trained nurses and exercise physiologists monitor all exercise participants, and what better way to start than with the Battle of the Bulge.

A “one size fits all” mass–population strategy may not provide the most appropriate approach when designing physical activity guidelines for the prevention of obesity, diabetes and it’s complications.

Producing tailored exercise guidelines, such as those available at the Wellness Center, with the specific aim of reducing risk of complications in the diabetic person will provide an important approach to a healthier lifestyle.

The Battle of the Bulge starts Jan. 3. Contact the Wellness Center for more information.

By Faith A. Long For The Newberry Observer

Faith A. Long is a registered nurse and part of the Villanova University RN to BSN program.

