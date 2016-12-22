Newberry Middle names November students of the month

Newberry Middle School eighth grade students of the month were Alex Wise and Morgan Shippy.
Newberry Middle School sixth grade students of the month were Zoe Dominick, Jessica Hernandez Vega and Yiddisha Lyles.
Newberry Middle School seventh grade students of the month were Isabelle Donahue, Colby Bickley and Nitalia Herrera.
