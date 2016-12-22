Big in rugby

NEWBERRY — Newberry native Arkevius “Ty” Elkins is making a name for himself in the world of rugby, so much so that he will play in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Elkins, who is now a resident of Charlotte, N.C., is from the City of Newberry. While he was a student at Newberry High School he played football and basketball, and he graduated in 2003. After high school he went into arena football in Atlanta.

However, after he started playing there arena football went into lockout, and that is how he found rugby.

“I was working out in a park one day, and I saw these guys playing a game, beating up on each other. The ball rolled over to me, I tossed it back to them and they asked me if I wanted to play,” Elkins said. “I started playing and I never looked back.”

Up to that point Elkins had never heard or seen rugby, due to the fact that he says it is not popular here, or at least back then it was not.

That day they taught Elkins how to play rugby. Later on he started playing arena football again for a team in Columbia, but after that season he went back to that same park and joined that rugby team.

In rugby there are no pads. Elkins said you wear tiny shorts and a skin tight jersey, because you do not want to be thrown down by your jersey. There is no blocking in rugby, no one can block for you, you cannot pass the ball forward, all the passes have to be lateral backwards or flat.

The only way to advance the ball is by running it forward, or kicking it forward. Elkins said there is no offense or defense, which means it is 40 minutes of continuous play, and no time outs.

The teams are 15 against 15, when your team has the ball you are offense, when your team does not you are defense.

“They taught me pretty much everything about the game, I played a season, and the next season I played against a team from Charlotte, had a really good game against them, and they offered me a spot,” Elkins said. “The more I understand the game, the more I wanted it more than football, move love for it. A year or two in, I ended up in Chicago for playoffs, had a really good game there, scored four or five times, a coach came up to me there, turns out to be a scout for a USA team.”

Elkins would go on to play with the USA South team, which he calls the little brother team to the USA team. While on that team they ended up being the first USA team to win the international title out right, and winning the national championship, which he says was amazing.

After coming home from that, Elkins played for the USA Sevens team, which allowed him to play in a big tournament held in Denver.

Elkins then took a break for a bit, until last summer when he moved to the Connecticut/New York area, and played for a team there.

“That summer they were looking for players for the Olympics, I did not get picked for that,” Elkins said. “In doing that I ended up playing Rugby League, and now I am on the USA team for that and this is a World Cup year, so I will be representing the USA for that.”

This also gave Elkins the opportunity to play for the The Toronto Wolfpack, which, according lasttacklemedia.com, is a professional Rugby League team dedicated to progressing through the English Rugby Football League’s (RFL) ranks, from League 1 to the Super League.

This Canada’s first professional Rugby team, and the world’s first transatlantic professional sports team.

Elkins left on Dec. 10 for England for a pre-season training camp.

“Over there (England) they play rugby like we play football and baseball here, it is a lot more common for them. It will definitely be interesting, and a really good opportunity, they only took 15 guys from all over the world, I made it,” he said.

When Elkins put on his jersey that said USA for the first time, he said it was a feeling he just could not describe.

“It is different than putting on a jersey to go play a football game, it felt different than anything I have ever done in my life. On that team you get pulled up playing with guys you do not normally play with, you guys get together a few days before to train,” Elkins said. “In rugby if you get tackled, the play is not over, I have to protect you from the other team, who is trying to take the ball form you. I literally have to put my body on the line and that camaraderie, it does something to you. Another guy is coming to destroy you and this guy, you just met, is laying his body on the line to protect you, it just makes you want it.”

Elkins added that rugby is all about the team, and there is truly no “I” in team when it comes to the game.

“There are 15 guys acting as one, protecting you and you are protecting them, realize you would do anything to protect that guy on the ground, and make sure your teammate is okay,” he said.

On his travels for rugby people often ask Elkins where he is from. He jokes and says if you are on the interstate and pass Chapin/Prosperity area and blink, you will miss Newberry.

“Hard to put into words to think about a little town as small as Newberry producing the type of people it has potential to produce, type of athletes that it has produced,” he said. “I do not want kids in middle or high school thinking, ‘I am from Newberry, middle of no where, no one knows about it.’ If you put in that work, commit yourself, you can go anywhere. Newberry made me what I am, the coaches, teachers, guys I played along side. I would not want to be from anywhere else, I do not think I would be able to take the opportunity to do the things I have done.”

Ty Elkins will participate in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup as a member of the USA team. Ty Elkins hopes that younger people in Newberry realize that just because they come from a small town, does not mean they should not put in the work. Ty Elkins is now a member of the Toronto Wolfpack, the world's first transatlantic professional sports team. Ty Elkins said that he has never looked back since getting involved in rugby.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

